TV Series

What's Coming & Going From HBO Max in January 2022

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 1 day ago

What’s Coming & Going From HBO...

www.suncommercial.com

Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Classic Sitcom Reboot After Just 1 Season

It seems like just yesterday that HBO Max premiered a reboot of the classic sitcom Head of the Class. A month ago, the full first season premiered on the streaming platform, and now the series has ceased to be. From showrunners Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, with executive Bill Lawrence...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peacemaker#Euphoria
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in December on Disney+ Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and HBO Max

You've only got a few more weeks of 2021 left, so you may as well spend them the same way you spent most of 2021 (and 2020) — by watching more TV! It's a good month to do so, too, because some of the biggest shows and movies of the year are coming to your living room, including the new Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections, on HBO Max, the second season of the fantasy drama The Witcher on Netflix, and Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos on Amazon Prime Video.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Classic Star Trek Shows Leaving Hulu and Amazon Prime Video Soon

Star Trek is about to enter its 57th year and there's no denying that its cultural impact and legacy still live on to this day. The classic shows are still being watched by both old and new fans while new shows and films are being made to continue the franchise and introduce it to a new generation. However, if you happen to be one of the people who watch the classic shows on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, we have some bad news for you.
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Show That Was Thought to Be a Netflix Exclusive

HBO Max is adding a show to its catalog that was supposed to remain exclusive to Netflix for several more years. On Monday, the streamer announced that The CW's Supergirl would be among the titles added to its catalog on Jan. 1, 2022. This was not the plan laid out in WarnerMedia's licensing contract with Netflix, suggesting that the two may have quietly revised their agreement.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
The Verge

11 great shows and movies from 2021 to stream on HBO Max

It’s the end of year two of the pandemic and many of us staying inside — both to avoid the spread of new variants like Omicron and to avoid the unpredictable weather of 2021. Whether you’re new to HBO Max or signed up earlier for the half-priced deal but haven’t opened the app in a while, this is a particularly good month to check out the platform. HBO Max is streaming some of the hottest movies that are being simultaneously released in theaters (if you’ve subscribed to the ad-free tier), so you can enjoy them from the comfort and safety of your own home.
TV & VIDEOS
bubbleblabber.com

HBO MAX Reveals Adult Animation Lineup For January 2022

HBO MAX had an interesting 2021. New original series like The Prince and Seth Rogen’s Santa Inc caused all sorts of controversy, while Ten Year Old Tom vies for animated series of the year. The year 2022 kicks off with a slew, and I mean a slew, of DC Animated films which will be important because the future of whenever The Boondocks reboot is going to show up is looking murky for this upcoming year. One new original series that was revealed yesterday, the animated adaptation of Legion of Superheroes TV Show from Brian Michael Bendis. The series is currently in development for HBO MAX, so it may take a bit. In any event, check out links below to reviews.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

One Specific Way HBO Max Rose Above Netflix And Disney+ In 2021

The competition between streaming services is stiffer than ever with platforms premiering and growing in certain ways to even rival the original giant itself: Netflix. While Netflix will undoubtedly remain on top when it comes to the sheer number of originals released for the foreseeable future, and Disney+ may have cornered the market in terms of the biggest franchise releases via streaming, HBO Max rose above both in a very specific way in the past year: app downloads.
TV & VIDEOS
Complex

The 8 Biggest Takeaways & Surprises from HBO Max's 'Harry Potter: 20th Anniversary Reunion' Special

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone celebrated its 20th anniversary earlier this year. The beloved cast and crew commemorated the occasion by reuniting for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special premiering on HBO Max on Saturday, Jan. 1. Harry Potter fans will be kicking off the new year filled with nostalgia as they watch Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) head back to where it all started more than two decades ago. The trio became worldwide icons when the movie was released in November 2001, but they had no idea how suddenly their lives would change.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Why The HBO Max Day-To-Day Movie Strategy Failed

Last December, WarnerMedia made a game-changing announcement that sent shock waves throughout Tinseltown: The studio was planning to release their entire 2021 theatrical line-up on HBO Max. This caused concern for the industry as a whole. Many felt that this would be the beginning of the end for theater chains, as fans would come accustomed to having movies play right inside of their homes. Looking back, this ultimately turned out to be a huge mistake for the company in the long run. Prior to the streaming’s launch last year, it was reported that the company lost over $1 billion due to its dedication to the streaming service. Now this article isn’t going to get into the financial and statics of HBO Max’s loss as it’s clear that WarnerMedia took a huge financial hit due to the fact that none of the movies that were released on HBO Max were stellar hits on the service and box office. This past year, audiences proved that there’s nothing like the theater experience. Sure, most theaters in the country could use an update and the prices could be cheaper, but overall, the day-to-day release strategy failed for multiple reasons.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Spider-Man: No Way Home isn't on Disney Plus or HBO Max, sorry

Spider-Man: No Way Home had the biggest box-office opening of the year. And the film's streaming strategy surely helped pack people into cinemas, as Spider-Man: No Way Home's strategy was to not stream at all. This year has seen an unprecedented number of new theatrical movies released on streaming services...
MOVIES
koxe.com

HBO Max shares a first look teaser of Season 4 of 'Westworld'

HBO Max released ‘first looks’ at several of their returning series in a 2022 promotional video, notably including the long-awaited return of Westworld. The Westworld Season 4 footage includes glimpses of Ed Harris’ Man in Black, Thandiwe Newton’s Maeve and Aaron Paul’s Caleb Nichols. The previous season of the acclaimed sci-fi series got underway at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Here's Everything That's Coming to HBO Max in the First Weeks of 2022

2022 comes out swinging on New Year's Day with the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular film franchises of the early 2000s. Return to Hogwarts is a new special that features Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and many more as they return to the magical sets of the movies. As they reunite, they reminisce about their time on the films in in-depth retrospective interviews.
MOVIES
Cleveland.com

'Being the Ricardos,' 'Matrix Resurrections, 'Don't Look Up' & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem star as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos,” a smart and quippy showbiz pic that takes audiences behind the curtains of a tricky relationship on an especially fraught week of “I Love Lucy.” Also this week: “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Don’t Look Up,” and “Encanto.”
TV SHOWS
WWD

13 New TV Shows to Watch in January 2022

Click here to read the full article. Streaming services are starting off the new year with a lengthy list of new and returning TV shows. January 2022 is seeing the return of two highly anticipated series, including the second season of HBO’s hit teen drama “Euphoria,” which brings back the cast of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney and others, and the first part of the final season of Netflix’s hit drama “Ozark,” which picks up from last season’s cliffhanger.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Photos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'Street Style and Celebrity Photos...
TV SERIES
geekspin.co

What time does the new Matrix movie come out on HBO Max?

The fourth and newest entry to The Matrix franchise is coming this month — though at a pretty late time. Unlike what it did for Dune, HBO won’t be releasing The Matrix Resurrections early. Though it’s pretty common for the streaming platform to launch new titles at odd times, it sometimes ignored this for some major releases like Dune and Wonder Woman.
TV & VIDEOS

