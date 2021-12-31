ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs vs. Kings Takes As Dallas Signs Theo Pinson & Marquese Chriss to 2nd 10-Day Contracts

By Grant Afseth
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 1 day ago

In another outing without Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks did their best to attempt to pull off another win. Coming off a convincing victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Mavs lost 95-94 during Wednesday's matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

They'll try it again tonight in Sacramento, and they'll do so on the heels of another scramble for bodies as on Friday the Mavs have signed Theo Pinson and Marquese Chriss to second 10-day contracts.

Hours prior to the start of the game, reports surfaced that Isaiah Thomas planned to sign with the Mavericks and would be joining the team in Sacramento. He ended up making his debut with the team.

The Mavericks outscored the Kings in all but one quarter of this game. After jumping out to a 30-20 lead after the opening frame, Dallas put just 13 points on the board in the second quarter.

Despite such poor execution from the Mavericks leading into halftime, they managed to still end up taking a 94-92 lead with 33.2 seconds left to play in the game after a pair of made free throws from Kristaps Porzingis.

The outcome of the game ultimately was decided at the buzzer. De'Aaron Fox drove straight down the lane—drawing Dwight Powell to rotate from the weak-side corner as the low-man. Chimizie Metu was left wide open and he converted on the catch-and-shoot jumper in the corner.

Let's take a look at three takeaways from the Mavericks' loss to the Kings.

4. Horrendous Second Quarter Was Costly

There is a significant reduction in the margin for error when a team scored just 13 points in a single quarter as the Mavericks did in the second period against the Kings. How about when a team not only puts up just 13 points, but also gives up 35 to their opponent?

The lack of execution offensively was almost comically bad for the Mavericks within this 12-minute span. Sterling Brown's three-pointer at the 9:17 mark made him the team's leading scorer for the frame and also marked the only make Dallas achieved from deep as a whole team.

The Mavericks finished the second quarter shooting just 6-of-21 (28.6%) from the floor and 1-of-6 (16.7%) from beyond the arc while not getting to the free throw line for a single attempt.

Meanwhile, the Kings shot a blistering hot 12-of-18 (66.7%) overall while going 3-of-6 (50.0%) from deep and 8-of-9 (88.9%) on free throws. Sacramento had four players outproduce the Mavericks' leading scorer, which included Harrison Barnes (9), Marvin Bagley III (8), Davion Mitchell (7), and Tyrese Haliburton (5).

The 30-20 lead the Mavericks established at the end of the first quarter became a 55-43 halftime deficit. Managing to outscore Sacramento by an 11-point margin in the second half proved to not be enough. That's just how costly the second quarter was for Dallas...

3. Brunson & Porzingis Continue To Shoulder Load

Without a variety of key players in the lineup, the Mavericks have relied heavily on Jalen Brunson and Kristaps Porzingis to shoulder the load on offense.

At times, there hasn't been much supporting cast help and this game was one of those outings that falls under such a category. Brunson (25) and Porzingis (24) combined for 49 of the Mavericks' 94 points.

There were some solid contributions and overall scoring performances from other players. Regardless, there appears to be a lack of talent or the Mavericks to rely on other players aside from Brunson and Porzingis to make dynamic plays with the basketball.

Even with holding the Kings to well below 100 points, there just wasn't enough production from the Mavericks' offense. There were a few areas that stood out, in particular.

Shooting 9-of-13 (69.2%) at a team did not help the Mavericks' efforts. The disparity in bench scoring played a pivotal role, too. Sacramento received 34 points from their reserves while Dallas was limited to just 23 from theirs.

Happy New Year: Mavs Ring in Win at Kings

Would Dallas close out 2021 with a Happy New Year? Or a Crappy New Year?

By

and Dalton Trigg

8 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJLHE_0da46hcR00
By Grant Afseth

Mavs vs. Kings Takes; Dallas Signs 2 to 2nd 10-Day Contracts

The Dallas Mavericks came up short 95-94 in their Wednesday loss to the Sacramento Kings as Luka Doncic remained sidelined. Tonight, another try.

15 hours ago

Dallas Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Kings: Preview, Odds and Prediction

The Mavs will again be shorthanded as they try to finish 2021 with a victory.

19 hours ago

2. Isaiah Thomas Makes Debut

After Brandon Knight landed on the NBA's health and safety protocol after being a replacement himself, the Mavericks opted to sign Isaiah Thomas.

Thomas was coming off a 10-day hardship contract with the Los Angeles Lakers but the team opted to not sign him to a second deal. Thomas, who was in Seattle to begin the day of the game, received a call from Nico Harrison asking if he'd be interested in playing for the Mavericks.

“It’s crazy because I was at Fred Meyer this morning getting some groceries and Nico had called me," Thomas said. "The first thing he was asking me was, “You think you can play tonight?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah I can play tonight.’ It’s been a lot, but I’m built for this. I’m ready for it. I’m thankful for the opportunity and it was a no-brainer when he asked.”

Thomas finished with six points and four assists in 13 minutes of action. He missed all three of his takes from deep and went 3-of-8 (37.5%) overall from the floor without recording a turnover.

It wasn't exactly a headline grabbing debut from Thomas. He will need to find consistency in his shooting as his last few stints have featured low efficiency results on scoring chances.

It will be fascinating to see how long Thomas manages to stick with the Mavericks. Dallas has needed a ball handler in addition to Doncic and Brunson. If Thomas can perform, it would solve a need.

1. Execution On Final Play Is Debatable

In a close game, the execution on a single player can have a huge impact on deciding the outcome. The Mavericks experienced that the hard way in this one.

The Kings had the ball for the final shot facing a 94-92 deficit—inbounding the ball with 3.8 seconds left to play. Frank Ntilikina engaged De'Aaron Fox tightly far off the three-point line—prompting Dwight Powell to make the low-man rotation to the paint. Chimezie Metu was left wide open in the weak-side corner for the catch-and-shoot jumper at the buzzer.

In a vacuum, Powell making that rotation to help against Fox on a deep drive finish makes sense, especially when factoring in that Metu was shooting 24.1% on three-pointers in 2021-22 entering this matchup.

“The play was for (Fox), obviously,” Metu said, via NBA.com. “But there was a game earlier this year where he said if I was open, he was going to throw it to me. Obviously (the Mavericks) were playing the numbers. (My teammates) always tell me to keep shooting … so it feels great that they believe and trust the work I’ve been putting in.”

However, In a two-point game with seconds left to play that may not be the case, but much of post-game analysis is often dictated in hindsight. Additionally, Metu was shooting 2-of-4 (50.0%) on the night prior to taking what ultimately ended up being the game-winner.

“(Dwight Powell) was going to help,” Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said. “He thought Frank might have been beat, but unfortunately if we give up a layup the game is tied and we go into overtime.

“But (Powell) went to help and they made a shot.”

Given the probability of Metu converting on a jump shot based on his season-wide production, had he missed that last shot, the conversation would be entirely different. It may have warranted Powell praise for forcing the ball out of Fox's hands and playing the percentages.

“Those are things that you can’t really blame the guys," Kidd said. "Everything went 100 miles per hour on that last play. Just a tough, tough, tough loss."

Tonight? Maybe, with the renewed 10-day guys, a tough, tough win. Our Mavs-Kings preview is here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z09a0_0da46hcR00

Comments / 0

Related
thefocus.news

How much is a 10 day NBA contract worth, like the one Isaiah Thomas signed?

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired ex-All-Star player Isaiah Thomas to their team on Wednesday, 29 December, through a 10-day contract under circumstances of NBA’s coronavirus hardship allowance. How much is a 10-day contract worth?. Thomas’ registration to the Mavericks serves as his second team this season. He had played...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Mavs guard Isaiah Thomas receives unfortunate news amid return to NBA

Just when he got his most recent second chance at an NBA career, Isaiah Thomas will now have to wait once more as the team announced earlier that he has been placed in the league’s health and safety protocols. Just signed by the Dallas Mavericks to a ten-day hardship deal after his most recent ten-day deal with the Los Angeles Lakers ended earlier than expected, Thomas was expected to provide some depth at the point guard position while Dallas worked to get their team back to full health after their latest COVID-19 scare.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Bagley Iii
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Jason Kidd
Person
Theo Pinson
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Jalen Brunson
DallasBasketball

Bad Beat: Porzingis' Missed Layup Cost A Man Over $76,000

DALLAS - A missed layup by Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis cost a betting man over $76,000 on a parlay in a brutal betting loss. The bet was for which NBA players would hit make the first basket; the bettor impressively correctly picked Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker and Rudy Gobert.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Donuts: Powell or Kidd to Blame for Kings Loss?

Here's your fresh batch of ‘Mavs Donuts,’ where we look at 12 of the NBA's biggest storylines for today, including what's going on with the Dallas Mavericks. The Dallas Mavericks held a two-point lead going into the final possession, but left Sacramento Kings forward Chimezie Metu wide open in the corner to sink the game-winning three to fall 95-94. Check out our recap here.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#The Dallas Mavericks
Lakers Daily

Here’s how Rajon Rondo reportedly feels about Lakers shipping him to Cavs

Rajon Rondo doesn’t seem to be upset with the idea of joining the Cleveland Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. Rondo should see an increase in playing time as he joins the Cavaliers this season who have been depleted at guard after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL tear. Rondo has appeared in 18 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Hoping To Build A Legacy, NBA Star Dwight Howard Signs $500,000 Deal With Arrowhead Water

Los Angeles Lakers big man Dwight Howard hopes to keep scoring large after leaving basketball. The NBA star who joined the league in 2004 wants to build a legacy of helping others once he hangs up the sneakers. As such, Howard has signed a $500,000 multi-year sponsorship deal with Arrowhead Water. Arrowhead will commit $75,000 toward Dwight Howard’s Grand Champions Foundation.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Reacts To His Dad Trying To Heckle LeBron James: "These Two Some Clowns... My Dawgs."

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies once again got the better of the Los Angeles Lakers. In a tough battle between the two teams, Ja and Memphis came out on top, beating the Lakers in a 104-99 game. Ja and LeBron went at it on the court, both playing some magnificent basketball. But Ja wasn't the only member of the Morant family facing off against LeBron James.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

NBA forward calls out woman involved in Christian Wood incident

One NBA player is coming to Christian Wood’s defense after Wood came under fire this week from the woman he hit with an errant pass. The Houston Rockets big man Wood was trying to throw an outlet pass to a teammate in Monday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets when the pass sailed on him and struck a woman named Isabella Fitz in the stands (video here).
NBA
thecomeback.com

The Lakers send Rajon Rondo to the Cavs for a surprising return

The Cleveland Cavaliers lost Ricky Rubio to a torn ACL this week. That was a big loss for the Cavs and their playoff aspirations this year. Currently fifth in the East, Cleveland had relied on Rubio as a do-it-all veteran ballhandler, and Rubio had delivered, putting up 13.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, while taking a lot of pressure off of Darius Garland.
NBA
The Spun

Legendary NBA Player Reportedly Passed Away At 88

Boston Celtics legend Sam Jones has reportedly died at the age of 88. On Friday morning, Washington Post sports columnist John Feinstein said he was informed of the Hall of Famer’s passing by his son Aubre Jones. Born in Wilmington, NC in 1933, Sam Jones went on to attend...
NBA
AllClippers

Kevin Durant Reveals What Happened Between Him and Joel Embiid

Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid exchanged some words following the Philadelphia 76ers win over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night. The two have some history of competitive banter, and it looks as if that will not be stopping anytime soon. When asked after the game what happened between he and...
NBA
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
621
Followers
907
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy