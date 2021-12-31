ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Bolsonaro Creates $126 Million Credit Line to Flood-Ravaged Northeast

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of severe...

AFP

Heavy rains displace thousands in northeast Brazil

More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding, with authorities scrambling Saturday to provide relief to residents without alternate housing. The heavy rains have killed 17 people since November, including the latest death on Thursday, the state's civil protection agency said. A total of 4,185 people were seeking shelter, according to data released by the agency on Friday, after the rains struck 19 cities particularly hard, including Guaratinga, Itororo and Coaraci in the state's south. The agency reported that a total of 11,260 people had been forced to flee their homes.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

Carlos Batista da Silva holds his hand above his head, indicating on a wall the level where floodwaters reached inside his northeastern Brazil home. Although he was warned of the approaching deluge, his house was submerged before he could react as Bahia state faces a heavy cost from the flooding caused by torrential rains that burst two dams and left at least 24 people dead.
ENVIRONMENT
740thefan.com

Brazil’s Positivo wins $207 million voting machines tender

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Positivo Tecnologia SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country’s 2022 elections. Shares in Positivo were up 4.6% at 10.13 reais in late morning trading, outperforming the...
ECONOMY
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Brazil's Sinqia Acquires Software Provider NewCon for $75 Million

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian financial technology provider Sinqia SA said on Wednesday it had bought NewCon, a local developer of software for consortiums, in its largest acquisition worth 422.5 million reais ($74.73 million). In Brazil, companies create consortiums that allow members to collectively save by making monthly payments to...
BUSINESS
TIME

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro extends tax breaks for labor-intensive industries

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro approved a bill that extends payroll tax exemptions for 17 sectors of the economy in a bid to boost job creation, according to a decision published in the official gazette late on Friday. The exemption was extended for another two...
INCOME TAX
Agriculture Online

New year, same weather for Brazil

As December comes to a close, there is a clear winner and loser when it comes to the weather. With both the full-season and soybean crops in full swing, sufficient rainfall was necessary this past month. Some areas, like the largest soybean producing state, Mato Grosso, hit the jackpot while others, like Rio Grande do Sul, came up short.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Should kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online survey

As world leaders rely on public health specialists to inform their decisions about whether and how to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, Brazil's government is asking the online public for guidance.In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro has staked out a position against immunizing kids aged between 5 and 11, and his administration took the unusual step of creating a platform that could validate a stance that is widely opposed by experts. Since his government on Dec. 23 unveiled its online questionnaire on the issue, the president's supporters have been highly engaged on messaging apps trying to pressure parents...
AMERICAS
natureworldnews.com

Massive Flood in Brazil Leaves 18 People Dead and 280 Injured

Nearly 40 cities in Brazil encountered a "massive tragedy" as heavy floods hit the northeast region, in which 18 people were dead and 280 injured. 35,000 more were forced to leave their homes in what local authorities are calling the worst flooding in decades. Weeks of torrential rain caused two...
ENVIRONMENT
simpleflying.com

LATAM Will Serve A Record Number Of Brazilian Airports In 2022

In 2022, LATAM Brazil will serve a record number of Brazilian airports, the airline has just announced. The South American carrier has been dominating the Brazilian domestic market in the last couple of months, and it plans to continue recovering next year. Let’s investigate further. LATAM’s plans in 2022...
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS

