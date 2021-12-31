ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Betty White, TV Legend, Dies at 99

By Matt Singer
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Betty White, the legendary star of TV shows like The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, has died. White was 99 years old, and just a few weeks from her 100th birthday. According to TMZ, and per “law enforcement sources,” White “passed away at her home just...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Cops Reveal Secrets Of Betty White Death Scene — Was There Any Foul Play?

Betty White died at the age of 99, and Radar spoke to police, who revealed inside information about the actress' death investigation. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Radar, they arrived on the scene at White's home in response to a call that was made around 9:30 AM on Friday. We've learned they investigated to determine if there was any foul play involved.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Mashed

Betty White Says This Food Rule Got Her To Her 100th Birthday

Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rue Mcclanahan
Person
Mary Tyler Moore
Person
Betty White
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Land#First Tv#People Magazine#The Tv Land Sitcom Hot#Hollywood On Television#Match Game And Pyramid
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

See Ryan Reynold’s touching reaction to friend Betty White’s death

Ryan Reynolds is putting the jokes aside to share his sadness over the death of television legend Betty White. After a rep for White confirmed on Friday that the Emmy winner who starred in "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Hot in Cleveland" had died at 99, Reynolds, who played White's grandson in the 2009 comedy "The Proposal," honored White in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy