NHL

Happy New Year From Frozen Royalty

Frozen Royalty
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Frozen Royalty logo was designed by Richard Garcia. © 2010, 2012 Gann...

frozenroyalty.net

KSDK

Blues Winter Classic game against Wild could be coldest in NHL history

MINNEAPOLIS — Come Saturday morning, the Blues fans who made the trip north to watch the Winter Classic in Minnesota in-person might just be clamoring for the comfort of their own couch. At least if mother nature does what she's expected to do. When the Blues and Wild meet...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blue Jackets Activate Patrik Laine And Adam Boqvist

The Blue Jackets will have some help in the lineup tonight against Nashville as the team announced that winger Patrik Laine and defenseman Adam Boqvist have both been activated off injured reserve. Laine has been out of the lineup for nearly two months with an oblique strain. Prior to the...
NHL
Person
Richard Garcia
NHL

Winter Classic between Wild, Blues to celebrate Minnesota hockey culture

MINNEAPOLIS -- "STATE OF HOCKEY." The words are everywhere at the 2022 Discover NHL Winter Classic, wrapped around an outline of Minnesota. That is what will be celebrated when the Minnesota Wild play the St. Louis Blues on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1, TVAS, NHL LIVE). Target Field, home...
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
#Happy New Year#Frozen Royalty
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Wild gets Winter Classic dress rehearsal by practicing at Target Field

The chill wasn't the only element the Wild had to combat when players tested the ice at Target Field ahead of the Winter Classic. A Friday afternoon snowfall coincided with their practice, adding even more fluff to an outfield already blanketed in white. "It was a little bit funky at...
NHL
Sportico

Arctos Closes Deals for Stakes in NHL’s Lightning, Wild

Arctos Sports Partners has closed investments into two NHL teams: the Minnesota Wild and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The NHL is allowing Arctos to purchase up to 10% of the Wild, according to the team. The Wild and Lightning join a rapidly growing sports portfolio for the firm’s first fund. Prior Arctos investments include the Golden State Warriors, the Sacramento Kings and Fenway Sports Group, parent of the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool FC and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Minnesota owner Craig Leipold issued a statement confirming the sale Saturday. “The NHL approved the sale of up to 10% of the...
NHL
CBS Sports

2022 Winter Classic: Wild vs. Blues live updates, scores, and highlights as NHL outdoor game returns

The temperature may be freezing cold, but the St. Louis Blues offense has been hot at the 2022 Winter Classic. The Blues registered five goals in the second period thanks to Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krug and own a 6-2 lead. Kyrou has already registered four points on the night and it marks the first time that an NHL player has recorded a four-point outing in an outdoor game.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Reveals His ‘Perfect’ New Year’s Resolution

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins’ Twitter account shared a video this week of players being asked to share their New Year’s resolutions. Most of them didn’t have much to say. Unsurprisingly, it was a smirking Brad Marchand who delivered the most memorable line. Marchand wasn’t the only player to give a real answer. Captain Patrice Bergeron said he could probably spend less time staring at his phone. Goaltender Jeremy Swayman and head coach Bruce Cassidy both said they’d like to lose a couple of pounds. Taylor Hall wants to stop biting his nails. Nick Foligno wants to score 20 goals. But Marchand took a moment to stare into the camera and think long and hard while chomping on gum with a wide grin on his face. After the proper amount of reflection, Marchand answered the question. “I don’t have one,” he said. “I’m perfect.” New year, same Marchy. 😂 #NHLBruins | @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/hCfFAifhOz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 30, 2021 Some of his opponents over the years likely don’t share that opinion. But that’s just a part of what makes Marchand … Marchand.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Remembering the Blues’ First Winter Classic

The St. Louis Blues are set to meet the Minnesota Wild at 7:00 PM ET on New Year’s Day for the 13th installment of the NHL Winter Classic. As the players take the ice at Target Field in Minneapolis, they will be settling a date that is a year overdue, after the game, originally scheduled for 2021, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But a year later, neither the rising Omicron Variant nor the plunging temperatures have put a damper on the excitement for one of the NHL’s biggest annual events.
NHL

