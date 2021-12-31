ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BamBam Delves into Another Side of His Identity in “Who Are You?”

By Chloe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Got7 member BamBam only just made his solo debut with “Ribbon” this past summer, the now-soloist is already back with a new single to finish off the year strong. His latest release, “Who Are You?” — which features Red Velvet’s Seulgi in more of a duet role — ambiguously provides...

Video: Millyz “Highbeams”

Millyz brings cuffing season in the latest music video off his Blanco 4 album. Directed by Dom Bruno, Millyz raps the highs and lows of a relationship while bunned up at the crib with his lady. Here, they canoodle on the couch, argue and fight before making up in the bedroom.
Watch: Chloe Bailey Previews Video for 6LACK Collaboration

Chloe Bailey was booked and busy in 2021. And while much of that has centered around the push for chart-topping radio hit ‘Have Mercy,’ there’s also activity that she’s only now lifting the lid on. Case in point, more about her collaboration with 6LACK. Full story...
aespa continues to drop edgy teaser images for upcoming 'Dreams Come True' remake

Aespa is less than a day away from releasing new music!. On December 19 KST, SM Entertainment unveiled a new batch of teaser images promoting aespa's upcoming remake single "Dreams Come True," originally recorded by SM's original girl group S.E.S. In the images, the members strike confident poses in 90s era fashion, standing in front of a black light backdrop of graffiti art.
The Rose Make a Poignant Return in "Beauty and the Beast"

After a two-year hiatus, The Rose have surprised fans by releasing a digital single, “Beauty and the Beast.” If you’ve been keeping up with the news, the group was previously in a legal dispute with their agency, J&Star Company. This will be the last song under their former agency, and also the last song until all the members return from their mandatory military service. Fans need not worry about disbandment, they were a well-known indie band prior to their debut so they already had a history together. Woosung has already confirmed during an interview that they still plan on making music together.
How Tinashe Accomplished Her 2021 Music Dreams on Her Own Terms

Watch: Tinashe's Experience at Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protests. Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town. After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.
Chlöe Previews New Song With 6LACK, Fans Say It Sounds Like A Hit

Chlöe had a tremendous annual campaign this year, releasing her debut single "Have Mercy" and officially launching her solo career, complementing her work with her sister as the group Chloe x Halle. While they will still be working together in the future, Chlöe is presently focusing on her music, and Halle has accepted a few acting roles. As Chlöe preps her next musical release, she seems to be getting into the groove of collaborating with other artists, potentially starting off the new year with a song featuring 6LACK.
Sigrid teases the arrival of new track ‘It Gets Dark’

Sigrid has shared an end of year wrap up video that teases the arrival of a new track called ‘It Gets Dark’ – see it below. The Norwegian pop star took to Instagram this afternoon (December 30) to reflect on a 2021 which she said consisted of some “really good moments”, sharing a collection of footage from across the past 12 months.
SEVENTEEN’s Woozi Is Releasing His First Solo Mixtape Soon

SEVENTEEN‘s Woozi is getting ready to branch out. On Tuesday (Dec. 28), the group revealed via their social media accounts that the K-pop idol will release a solo mixtape, Ruby, set to arrive early next year on Jan. 3. “WOOZI Mixtape ‘Ruby’. 2022.01.03 6PM (KST)” the official announcement...
Doja Cat Flaunts Her Femininity In Visual For ‘Woman’: WATCH

Doja Cat has released the visual for her song “Woman” from her Planet Her album. The pop-star rapper teased a snippet of the video on Twitter Thursday captioning it simply, “Woman 12/3.”. Doja flaunts her femininity on Planet Her on the Afrobeats track. The video encompasses a lot of what...
Beyoncé Starts A TikTok Account, Sparking Conversations Of New Music

Beyoncé has the world on edge as the singer is officially part of the TikTok community. On Thursday (Dec. 16) night, after fans noticed the new account, Tidal confirmed its legitimacy with a concise five-word statement. “Beyoncé has entered the chat,” they wrote followed by a screenshot of her page with a then-follower count of 19,300. As of Monday (Dec. 20), the account has amassed over 710,000 followers. Over the weekend, the profile photo was removed, but has since been replaced. The account currently has no bio and no posts. .@Beyonce has entered the chat. pic.twitter.com/36kfeGy1xQ — TIDAL (@TIDAL) December 17, 2021 Earlier this...
Behind the Song Lyrics: “Rolling in the Deep,” Adele

In any conversation about the London-born singer/songwriter Adele, the song “Rolling in the Deep” inevitably arises as a point of discussion. The single is the lead and opening song off of her second studio album, 21, in 2010. “Rolling in the Deep” was also the song that solidified the artist’s rise to immense fame—it spent 65 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and later won a myriad of awards.
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video. The K-pop group released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay" on Thursday. The "#LoveStay" video looks back on Stray Kids' year in 2021. The video features footage of the group recording, rehearsing and performing in the past year as they sing about always being there for their fans.
Here Are The Top Selling and Streaming Songs of 2021

Yesterday, we reported on the best selling albums of 2021 and today, we have the list of the best performing songs of the year. A lot of people were surprised to see some names in the albums’ list, particularly Eminem’s 2005 hits album Curtain Call which ranked at #49. As far as the songs go, HDD has two lists for us: the highest streaming songs and total activity which includes both streams and sales.
Billie Eilish's Dark and Dreamy Birth Chart Perfectly Matches Her Music

In 2016, when Billie Eilish was only 14 years old, she released her hauntingly beautiful single "Ocean Eyes" on SoundCloud, and it didn't take long for Billie to become a major power player in the music industry. Since then, Billie has completely redefined crossover genres with her hallmark ballads and raw, emotional lyrics, and she's got the accolades behind her to prove it. The "Therefore I Am" singer has taken home more than half a dozen Grammys, all while garnering a loyal fanbase. While Billie may seem super open with her deep, honest lyrics, there are so many layers to the Sagittarius. If you're curious to know what the cosmos say about Billie Eilish, we've got you covered. POPSUGAR spoke with CUSP astrologer, Isaiah Alpheratz, aka The Elysian Aquarius, for the celestial scoop on Billie's birth chart.
Find Out iHeart Radio's Top 10 Most-Played Songs of 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, people are reflecting on the best moments, shows, movies, and songs from the year. You've likely already taken a look at your own Spotify Wrapped, but did your own music taste line up with the rest of the country? Prior to the end of the year, iHeartRadio compiled a list of the top 10 most-played songs of 2021.
Geek Interview: Mahershala Ali Delves Deep Into Swan Song’s Themes, And His Approach To Playing Blade In the MCU

If you haven’t seen him around just yet, there’s no worries because his star has only just begun to shine. 47-year-old Mahershala Ali, star of the acclaimed dramas Green Book and Moonlight, is fast becoming Hollywood’s hottest star, appearing in Apple TV+’s latest movie, Swan Song, and soon to be the lead in Marvel Studios’ Blade reboot film.
Leo Nocentelli, Another Side (Light in the Attic)

Guitarist Leo Nocentelli is one of funk’s iconic players. His stamp is on so many classic recordings from the Meters as well as countless albums recorded when his band was the house ensemble at Allen Toussaint’s studios, that the appearance of a “lost” acoustic album has garnered major attention.
SB End-of-Year Review, 2021: Dreamy and Bold MVs Captivate

In our first End-of-Year Review of 2021, we shared the year’s strongest comebacks. The MV is often the centrepiece of the Korean artist’s comeback, enriching our understanding of the song or album, providing a visual anchor. This year, Gina, Olethea, and Qing found themselves without a single pick...
