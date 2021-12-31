2021 broke the economy

From November 2020 to November 2021, consumer prices rose by 6.8%, the highest rate of inflation since 1982, but average hourly earnings rose by only 4.8%. This meant that, on average, working families were worse off than a year ago — what are termed “real wages” actually fell by 2%. During this same period, however, the S&P 500, a broad measure of corporate stock prices that predict future corporate earnings, increased by some 25-30%. well over the rate of inflation. While times have been getting harder for workers, it is clear that capitalists (or “big business”) have been doing very well. It would seem as though everyone is against inflation. But the real problem is not that prices have been increasing but that wages have not kept up with this.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO