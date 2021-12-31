ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 broke the economy

Mic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when two staple mall dwellers of the early 2000s, AMC and GameStop, suddenly became the two hottest stocks on the market? How about when someone paid $69 million for a digital picture that you could still look at for free? Hey, what about when Elon Musk name-dropped a cryptocurrency, sending...

www.mic.com

Washington Post

This is the worst economy we never had

For months, the GOP-Fox News axis forecast the bluest of Christmases. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy joined 159 House Republicans in a letter to President Biden saying his policies “will certainly ensure that this Christmas will not be merry” because of a “supply chain crisis” and inflation.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Which American Workers Have Gotten the Biggest Raises?

Workers in restaurants, bars, hotels, or what is also called the “accommodation and food services” sector, saw the sharpest rise in average weekly wages in the April to June quarter of 2021, compared to any other sector of the U.S. economy. Those numbers, however, might be a tad misleading as they're a year-over-year comparison and many of those establishments in America had to shut down or operate on a limited basis during the previous April through June due to public-health restrictions enacted to control the spread of the coronavirus.
LABOR ISSUES
Reuters

Singapore economy sees steady recovery and need to raise tax - PM

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Singapore's economy is recovering steadily and the government sees a need to "start moving" on raising sales tax, its prime minister said on Friday. Singapore's sales tax, known as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), has been kept at 7% since 2007. The government first...
ECONOMY
NBC News

From real estate to inflation, here's what to expect from the economy in 2022

After a second consecutive year in which the word “unprecedented” did more than its fair share of narrative heavy lifting, economists are looking ahead to 2022 with a sense of wariness: Sharply escalating prices and the uncertain severity of the omicron variant of the coronavirus cast twin shadows over forecasters’ expectations, but some still found reason for optimism in the face of such unknowns.
BUSINESS
TIME

4 Charts That Explain the U.S.'s 2021 Economic Rollercoaster

The U.S. economy ended up in a weird place in 2021. Consumers were eager to spend money , but couldn’t get their purchases because supply chains were haywire. Wages rose as workers resigned . Prices, meanwhile, soared for everything from groceries to gas to rent and vehicles. And the global health crisis that triggered these trends is still in full force .
ECONOMY
indypendent.org

What’s Really Causing Inflation & How We Should Deal With It

From November 2020 to November 2021, consumer prices rose by 6.8%, the highest rate of inflation since 1982, but average hourly earnings rose by only 4.8%. This meant that, on average, working families were worse off than a year ago — what are termed “real wages” actually fell by 2%. During this same period, however, the S&P 500, a broad measure of corporate stock prices that predict future corporate earnings, increased by some 25-30%. well over the rate of inflation. While times have been getting harder for workers, it is clear that capitalists (or “big business”) have been doing very well. It would seem as though everyone is against inflation. But the real problem is not that prices have been increasing but that wages have not kept up with this.
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: The poor are likely to take a beating from inflation

With inflation now rising faster than at any time in the last four decades, economists are debating which group suffers more from inflation, the poor or the rich. This kind of economywide question is not easy to answer, especially when rates of inflation have been so low in recent times and hard data are scarce. Nor is it obvious how exactly to compare the losses to the poor to the losses to wealthier groups. Nonetheless, the arguments suggest that the poor are likely to take a beating.
BUSINESS
Boston Herald

Cowen: Inflation takes enormous economic toll on the poor

With inflation now rising faster than at any time in the last four decades, economists are debating which group suffers more from inflation, the poor or the rich. This kind of economywide question is not easy to answer, especially when rates of inflation have been so low in recent times and hard data are scarce. Nonetheless, the arguments suggest that the poor are likely to take a beating.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Essential Item Is Plunging

The November consumer price index report issued by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed an overall increase of 6.8% compared to the same month last year – the greatest increase since 1982. This all but shattered the argument that inflation would begin to slow, or that it would be transitory. The surge was due to […]
BUSINESS
Fox News

Economists mock The Guardian for publishing an opinion piece suggesting price controls to combat inflation

A Wednesday opinion piece from The Guardian drew conservative and liberal critics after suggesting governments institute price controls to combat inflation. The article was penned by Isabella Weber, an assistant professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. While she acknowledged inflation has hit a near 40-year-high in the United States, she maintained "We have a powerful weapon to fight inflation: price controls. It’s time we consider it."
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why economists say you should ask for a raise in the New Year

Economists say now is a smart time to ask for a raise. "It's a worker's market. Workers have the power right now," says Beth Ann Bovino, chief economist at S&P Global. "Will it last through 2022? I would guess not. But up until the mid-year, I suppose it's going to hold firm for workers."
BUSINESS

