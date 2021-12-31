ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

A look back at the moves in the mining industry in 2021

WDIO-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all hoped that this year, 2021, would be better. And in some ways, it has been. Production numbers for the mines are strong, coming in at nearly 39 million tons. And steel demand is high. Here's a trip down memory lane for a minute. January: Big change for...

www.wdio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

2021 was the year clean energy finally faced its mining problem

This year, the clean energy sector finally started grappling in earnest with one of its biggest challenges: how to get enough minerals to build solar panels, wind turbines, and big batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. Figuring that out will be critical for escaping fossil-fueled ecological disaster. It’ll also be crucial for policymakers and industry to move forward without throwing certain communities under the bus in the transition to clean energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Dying Industries

There have been few periods in American history that have been more favorable to America’s workforce. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics keeps track of job openings and labor turnover, and as of the end of October, there were 11 million job openings in the United States, near an all-time high.  Other measures are pointing […]
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Sutherland
Person
Tim Walz
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
24/7 Wall St.

The Country Increasing Emissions the Fastest

“Emissions” have become an environmental buzzword. CO2 emissions are a primary culprit in the trend of rapid global warming. The problem is so severe that governments have joined together to cut these emissions. The Paris Agreement is the most visible of these. And, in the U.S., President Biden has set a goal to reach carbon […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Steel Industry#Mining Companies#U S Steel#Steel Workers#Cleveland Cliffs#Covid#Lakers#The Presque Isle#Mesabi Metallics#Save The Boundary Waters#Dnr#Bwca#Hbi#Mpca
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
rigzone.com

USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again

Exxon was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves. Exxon Mobil Corp. was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves under President Joe Biden’s effort to ease pain at the gasoline pump. Exxon was awarded 2 million barrels as part of the crude-exchange program announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Xcel Energy's stock leads utilities sector in losses as about 15,000 Colorado customers remain without power

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. slumped 1.4% in midday trading Friday, and was the biggest decliner among the SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF's components. The company said it has restored service for about 80% of its customers that lost power as a result of the "extremely high winds and wildfires" in Colorado. The company said about 15,000 customers remain without power, which suggests about 75,000 customers had lost power. The company said it currently has about 350 employees and contractors working to restore power. Xcel's stock has now gained 0.9% this year, while the S&P's utilities sector ETF has gained 13.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 27.1%.
COLORADO STATE
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Indonesia bans coal exports in January over domestic supply worries

Indonesia, the world's biggest exporter of coal used in electricity generation, on Saturday said it has banned January exports of the fuel in a move aimed at safeguarding its domestic power supply. Indonesia exports the majority of its coal but mandates that producers must set aside minimum amounts to supply the nation's power plants.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy