ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

My Crazy 2021 in Review

By Summer Samba
sparklecat.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we are, at the end of 2021, and yes, the humans are still masking up. And while things aren’t back to normal, or whatever passed as normal before 2020, this year was a mixture of fun and weirdness. At least for me! So let’s look back....

www.sparklecat.com

Comments / 0

Related
lrmonline.com

My Senpai Is Annoying Review: A Fun Slice Of Life Anime

When I was looking at Funimation’s Fall 2021 lineup, there were a few shows that jumped out at me. Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi or My Senpai is Annoying looked fun and cute. This one took me out of my normal enjoyed genres. Normally, I get sucked into harem anime (I swear, most of the time, I don’t see it coming and then I’m invested). I also like action and fantasy and, well, I could go on. But it was nice to step away from the intensity and spiciness for a bit and enjoy something sweet for a change.
COMICS
sparklecat.com

My Best Portraits of 2021

I wasn’t planning on posting my best photos of 2021. But while browsing through the past year’s files for tomorrow’s recap, my human found a lot of really nice portraits of me. So I thought I would post a few anyway. Here they are. (There are no secret messages so don’t bother scrolling over the photo to search for them.)
PHOTOGRAPHY
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat World Domination Day#Sleepypod
99.9 KTDY

5 Words You Should Never Say at a Funeral, Ever

The concept of death is such a mystery that mankind throughout the ages has sought to create a viable and confirmed explanation of what actually happens. So far, we have been wildly unsuccessful but the concept of death or more truthfully what happens after you die has made for some pretty good artistic fodder.
NFL
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Pets
Elle Silver

My Ex Is Angry I Took My House Key Back

If you’re divorced with kids, it’s hard not to remain enmeshed with your ex-spouse. Woman photo created by freepik. I’ve been living apart from my ex-husband for seven years now. I have my own apartment and he has his. I live in a two-bedroom place. My ex has a one-bedroom apartment. Still, my ex and I remain a part of each other’s lives because we have two children together.
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
komando.com

How to know if someone actually read your text

The phone in your hand can do more than the computers we had years ago. It’s a communication device, a camera, a scanner, a fitness tracker, a camcorder, a GPS, a game console — I could go on. There’s also a lot your phone can do that you...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy