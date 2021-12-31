USD/JPY clings to the 115.00 threshold amid a risk-off market mood

As we head into the last trading session of 2021, risk sentiment is continuing to hold up, pretty much like it has for the most part of the year. US weekly jobless claims came in lower than expected, suggesting continuing strength in the US labor market. China's December manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs came in better than expected. US yields have come off 3-4bps across the curve with a yield of 10y now at 1.51%. Real rates have become more negative. 10y real rate is now -1.1%. The dollar has weakened against most currencies except the Yen, which is the worst-performing G10 currency this year. Euro continues to trade the 1.1260-1.1360 range. The pound has reclaimed the 1.35 mark and is consolidating above that level.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO