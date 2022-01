In 2020, Naysan McIlhargey’s family planned to live in London for a year. His wife was in a Ph.D. program there. His plan was to make plates for London restaurants using a ceramics studio a mile from their flat. His brother who lives in London was ready to help sell the plates to the restaurants. “I had sent pots to two restaurants in England about three years earlier from Ohio,” says McIlhargey, “and so we even got to eat off of some of the plates that I had made here and sent ahead of time.”

