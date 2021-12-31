ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Clackamas County sergeant charged with strangulation

By Raymond Rendleman
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Sgt. Micah Hibpshman posts $7,000 bail to be released from jail after allegations of coercion, unlawful use of a weapon

Police are investigating domestic-violence allegations against Clackamas County Sheriff's Office employee Sgt. Micah Hibpshman, who has been an Oregon City resident.

Allegations against Hibpshman, 46, first came to the attention of a CCSO employee on Dec. 13, and CCSO then brought the allegations to the attention of Oregon City Police Chief Jim Band that same day. Band immediately assigned detectives to investigate the allegation, which OCPD Det. Sgt. Cynthia Gates said initially provided limited information about a historical incident.

Investigators said they were able to substantiate several of the allegations within a few days of receiving the report.

Hibpshman turned himself in at OCPD on Dec. 17 and was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of menacing, strangulation, coercion and unlawful use of a weapon against his wife. He posted $7,000 bail on Dec. 18.

According to OCPD detectives, Hibpshman choked his wife while she repeatedly told Hibpshman to stop, and he also allegedly held a gun to her head, and he threatened to kill her. OCPD detectives have reviewed an audio file that they say corroborates the charges.

As first reported by the Oregonian, a county spokesperson said Hibpshman has an annual salary of just over $102,000 and is currently on paid administrative leave. A spokesperson for the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office told the Oregonian that the case would be handled by prosecutors in Marion County to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Hibpshman's next court date is scheduled for Feb. 1.

