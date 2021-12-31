ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Colorado Company Tackles Sustainable Kids Gear

By Kelly Bastone
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow a former Smartwool exec is designing technical outdoor apparel for tiny adventurers. As the former director of sustainability for Smartwool, Robin Hall spent her days ensuring her company produced planet-friendly apparel. When Smartwool moved to the Front Range a few years ago, she decided to stay in Steamboat Springs and...

teslarati.com

Tesla Semi order announced by sustainable foodservice product company

The Tesla Semi’s customer deliveries are yet to begin, but the Class 8 all-electric truck continues to attract new customers. One of the most recent is California-based Karat Packaging Inc., a manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products, which recently announced that it had ordered 10 Tesla Semis for its fleet.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

5 ways companies are making offices more sustainable

The office is getting greener amid demand that companies take action on their commitments to sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions. Some buildings are recycling water, while others are using energy-saving glass or implementing micro-climates based on employee preferences. Such features are not only critical to companies’ green goals, but are also important for attracting and retaining the eco-conscious.
ENVIRONMENT
cobizmag.com

How additive manufacturing sets this Colorado company apart

Ursa Major Technologies | Berthoud | Product: Aerospace & Aircraft. Founder and CEO Joe Laurienti saw a need for an independent manufacturer of rocket engines while working as a propulsion engineer at Blue Origin and SpaceX in the early 2010s. He cites “the confluence of a lot of timing” behind...
COLORADO STATE
State
Colorado State
vivaglammagazine.com

How to Bring Sustainability into Your Life this New Year

As you know, it is vital to take care of the environment. The reason is not only because it supplies us with our needs, like food. We should take care of the environment for the future generations, as well. As such, the New Year is one of the best times to start thinking of mother nature. One way to do this is to bring sustainability into your life. To give you a better view, here are some ways to live sustainably this New Year.
ENVIRONMENT
13abc.com

Local sustainable candle company goes global

13abc's James Starks and local historian Tedd Long visit Toledo's Gathered Glassblowing Studio. House explosion near Western and Eldred Monday night. House explosion near Western and Eldred in Toledo on Dec. 27, 2021. 13abc Marketplace: Browning Masonic Community. Updated: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST. 13abc Marketplace: Browning Masonic...
TOLEDO, OH
Tahoe Daily Tribune

New travel company tackles trip chaos

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Rarely does travel go as perfectly as planned and while hiccups are to be expected, some mishaps can be inconvenient, stressful and in some cases, a little scary. Meyers local Kayla Glanville is using her years of experience in the tech industry and personal...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
#Greenhouse Gas#Sustainability#Plastic Packaging#The Front Range#Town Hall
Sourcing Journal

Keeping Up with Sustainable Fashion for 2022: From Recycled Materials to Secondhand Shopping

Despite supply chain disruptions and Covid-19 confusion, sustainability remained a major theme in fashion throughout 2021. In fact, as the buying power of Generation Z, the most eco-conscious generation, continued to grow, we saw an uptick in secondhand shopping and the use of term “sustainability” increased on product pages. At the same time, however, fast fashion remained extremely popular and the sector’s product turnover soared. Conflicting behavior, along with the increased attention to sustainability following the Global Climate Talks in November, have made it difficult for retailers and brands to keep up with changing customer preferences. This is where market intelligence...
ENVIRONMENT
9NEWS

Model train club in Colorado just for kids

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — On a recent November morning, the basement of a Westminster Church was buzzing with excitement. A group of kids, along with their parents, had gathered for a regular meeting of Youth in Model Railroading. At the front of the room stood the group’s founder and leader,...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
Country
China
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Generates the Most Plastic Waste

The world is awash in plastic, primarily for two reasons. The first is that plastics are used in so many products. The other is that it can take centuries, or longer, to break down in the environment. Plastic will simply not go away. Plastic does get recycled, one means to keep it “useful” instead of […]
AGRICULTURE
KTVB

Colorado winter wildfire aftermath

Thousands of people evacuated their homes after a wildfire spread through Boulder county. Those who had homes to return to found them without water or power.
COLORADO STATE
6sqft

New $18.3M sustainable playground opens at the Battery

One of New York City’s largest sustainable parks officially opened last week. Following a 25-year initiative, the Battery Conservancy on Thursday opened the Battery Playscape, a 1.5-acre playground that triples the size of the former park and aims to reinforce sustainable practices in its users through its eco-friendly design and features.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fast Company

Bedrooms in the desert, playrooms in the store: how retailers got creative during COVID-19

During the thick of the pandemic, visiting brick-and-mortar stores was a risky proposition. If they were open at all, going inside required the precision of a military exercise: masked, slathered in sanitizer, and trying to get out as quickly as possible. But as 2022 dawns—even though new variants of the virus continue to spread—consumers seem eager to return to the old-fashioned pleasure of going shopping. And brands are eager to accommodate them.
RETAIL
BevNET.com

DISCUS Names Colorado Distiller Connie Baker of Marble Distilling Co. To Sustainability Board

CARBONDALE, Colo. — Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) in conjunction with the leading sustainable distillery, Marble Distilling Co. (MDC) are honored to announce that Connie Baker, CEO & Head Distiller of Marble Distilling Co., has been selected as the first Craft Distiller representative on the DISCUS Environmental Sustainability Committee. The DISCUS Sustainability Committee engages in energy, climate, water stewardship, resource conservation, and sustainable packaging. Baker joins members from top companies and brands such as Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Bacardi, Remy-Cointreau, Moët Hennessy, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard, to name a few. Strategic committee discussions include energy-efficient ways to process spent stillage, technologies available to convert liquid spent stillage into an efficient and renewable fuel source, and establishing feasibility studies to learn potential energy and materials savings and member company sustainability priorities through technological innovations.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Prayer for a New Year

A little-recognized quirk of producing a monthly magazine is that, to satisfy the schedule of the printing press and make it to newsstands on time, we write and edit our stories weeks in advance and hope our words are still relevant when issues reach readers. It’s early December as I type this, and the news that the omicron variant has reached the United States—including Colorado—is ubiquitous. We all knew it was only a matter of time before delta gained a so-called variant-of-concern sibling, and maybe, right now, we’re just relieved that scientists don’t think this highly mutated version is more deadly than other known variants. But relief isn’t the same thing as hope or excitement or whatever it is that a new year once engendered in us, and I wonder if that swell of optimism is something we can recapture for 2022.
RELIGION
5280.com

42 Ways to Explore Colorado in 2022

While we’ve all been locked away in our homes, Colorado got a lot cooler, prettier, and yummier. Nearly two years cocooned in our homes have made us wishful for the adventure and entertainment we once took for granted. Fortunately, while we’ve been hiding out, classic Centennial State attractions, from mountaintops to rooftops, have been transforming themselves, making the old new again, in anticipation of our return.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

5 Splurge-Worthy Colorado Wellness Getaways

From intro to ice climbing classes in Ouray to yoga and meditation retreats in the wilderness near Fort Collins, find the health-oriented workshop that’s right for you. After months (years?) of saying namaste via Zoom, widespread vaccinations and safety protocols are ushering in the return of fitness workshops and wellness getaways in Colorado. Use the pennies you saved on suspended gym memberships to splurge on one of these fabulous options.
FORT COLLINS, CO

