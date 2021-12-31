A New Colorado Company Tackles Sustainable Kids Gear

A little-recognized quirk of producing a monthly magazine is that, to satisfy the schedule of the printing press and make it to newsstands on time, we write and edit our stories weeks in advance and hope our words are still relevant when issues reach readers. It’s early December as I type this, and the news that the omicron variant has reached the United States—including Colorado—is ubiquitous. We all knew it was only a matter of time before delta gained a so-called variant-of-concern sibling, and maybe, right now, we’re just relieved that scientists don’t think this highly mutated version is more deadly than other known variants. But relief isn’t the same thing as hope or excitement or whatever it is that a new year once engendered in us, and I wonder if that swell of optimism is something we can recapture for 2022.

