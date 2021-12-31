A New Colorado Company Tackles Sustainable Kids Gear

CARBONDALE, Colo. — Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) in conjunction with the leading sustainable distillery, Marble Distilling Co. (MDC) are honored to announce that Connie Baker, CEO & Head Distiller of Marble Distilling Co., has been selected as the first Craft Distiller representative on the DISCUS Environmental Sustainability Committee. The DISCUS Sustainability Committee engages in energy, climate, water stewardship, resource conservation, and sustainable packaging. Baker joins members from top companies and brands such as Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Bacardi, Remy-Cointreau, Moët Hennessy, Diageo, and Pernod Ricard, to name a few. Strategic committee discussions include energy-efficient ways to process spent stillage, technologies available to convert liquid spent stillage into an efficient and renewable fuel source, and establishing feasibility studies to learn potential energy and materials savings and member company sustainability priorities through technological innovations.
