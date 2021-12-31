ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prayer for a New Year

By Lindsey B. King
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA little-recognized quirk of producing a monthly magazine is that, to satisfy the schedule of the printing press and make it to newsstands on time, we write and edit our stories weeks in advance and hope our words are still relevant when issues reach readers. It’s early December as I type...

Public Rosary Prayer Held

A public Rosary Prayer Service sponsored by the Hostyn Catholic Daughters No. 2282 was held on Dec. 8 at noon in the Rose Garden Gazebo. A prayer was recited for world peace, pro-life and all mankind.
RELIGION: The prayer of welcome

‘Tis the season to remember Mary. Here she was, a teenager, ready for the next stage of her life. And out of nowhere comes this incredible encounter. An angel declares that she, a virgin, is to give birth to a very special child. She has no idea what this means. But she responds with a prayer of surrender, a prayer of welcome, a prayer we know well: “I am the Lord’s servant. May it be to me according to Your word” (Luke 1:38).
Friar featured in new cookbook connects baking, prayer

Brother Andrew Corriente, OFM Cap, got a late start on a couple of important things in his life. One was that he had no early calling to become a Capuchin Franciscan friar. That vocation was kindled when he attended a ceremony when a friend became a Dominican nun. There he met a “very personable and authentic” priest who invited him to meet the Capuchins.
Watauga Democrat

STREETWISE: Christmas Prayers

BLOWING ROCK — You just never know who you are going to run into in downtown Blowing Rock. On Dec. 20, we roamed up and down Main Street, asking people who randomly met about their "Christmas Prayer" this year. John Bean. Visiting Blowing Rock from Orlando, Fla., John Bean...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Striving for imprefection: Prayers for community

This will be my last column this year. I will reappear bright, refreshed – and hopefully eloquent – come January. Therefore, I thought I’d bring down the curtain on 2021 with hopes, prayers, and intentions for what will transpire as this year enters the history books. The...
EUREKA, CA
HN PHOTOS: Prayer and a blanket…

Earlier Monday, December 27, 2021 Hyannis, Massachusetts P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is a brought to you by Max Richter… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post HN PHOTOS: Prayer and a blanket… first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
Prayers for the whole community

Friendship Baptist Church in Germanton recently put up a “Community Prayer Box” that they hope more than church members will make use of. “We want to pray for people in the community,” says Pastor Gerald Jones. The box has a lock on it and is emptied daily by deacons of the church, who pray over the special requests.
GERMANTON, NC
A New Colorado Company Tackles Sustainable Kids Gear

How a former Smartwool exec is designing technical outdoor apparel for tiny adventurers. As the former director of sustainability for Smartwool, Robin Hall spent her days ensuring her company produced planet-friendly apparel. When Smartwool moved to the Front Range a few years ago, she decided to stay in Steamboat Springs and co-founded Town Hall, the sole kids-only brand of technical apparel based in the United States. With Town Hall’s debut line hitting the market this past fall, we sat down with Hall to talk about producing gear for little adventurers, how she’ll compete against giants like Patagonia, and why clothing shipped from China can qualify as sustainable.
On Being Lonely During The Pandemic

I was alone, and then I was really alone. But now, with the pandemic seemingly waning, I’m just not sure I want to be around almost anyone. My first apartment in Denver had double sliding glass doors that opened onto a small balcony. I don’t recall ever using the tiny outdoor space, but I do remember well the way the late afternoon sun baked two rectangular sections of carpet just inside those doors. At 22, I didn’t have enough furniture to fill even a 600-square-foot place, which was just as well since I didn’t have any friends or family to tuck into the armchairs that should’ve occupied that empty expanse of rug. I did have a bed my parents had given me for my cross-country move and a cut-rate couch from Furniture Row, but neither was inviting for a nap. Instead, I often chose to curl up on the sun-warmed floor and let the polyester fibers soak up the tears as I fell asleep.
DENVER, CO
Former Puducherry CM offers prayers at church to mark New Year 2022

Puducherry [India], January 1 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Saturday offered prayers at a church in the union territory to mark the New Year 2022. On the other hand, people were seen grooving to the tune of New year 2022 at Old Port Complex in Puducherry.
Easy New Year’s Resolutions That Will Actually Make a Difference

Our handy guide for how you can better yourself and your community in 2022 and beyond. Exercise more? Meh. Save money? Been there, failed at that. Eat healthier? Never a bad idea. But when 2022 begins, try a resolution a bit more satisfying than any promise to cut carbs: Give back to your community in a way that suits your values and abilities.
DENVER, CO
The Colorado Parents Fighting the World’s Rarest Diseases

Hosea and Lauren Rosenberg, owners of Blackbelly restaurant, are among the local parents pushing for new research and treatment to help cure their child’s rare disease. In March 2020, as COVID-19 spread across the country, Hosea and Lauren Rosenberg’s world had already come to a halt. Days before the pandemic forced the couple to shut down their Boulder restaurants, Blackbelly and Santo, they learned that their then two-year-old daughter, Sophie, had multicentric carpotarsal osteolysis (MCTO), a painful, progressively crippling genetic disorder that can be life-threatening due to its accompanying kidney failure. Sophie shares the disease with approximately 30 to 50 other people on the planet.
BOULDER, CO
Special prayer vigil to mark the first year anniversary of Maya Millete’s disappearance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A special prayer vigil to mark the first year anniversary of Maya Millete’s disappearance to take place next month, Saturday Jan. 8th. On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez talked with Maricris Drouaillet, Maya’s sister, and Richard Drouaillet, Maya’s brother in law, about the upcoming event to mark the tragic date that she went missing earlier this year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Gather in Prayer During The Prayer For Christian Unity

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from the Barnes County Ministerial Association. “The theme for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in 2022 was selected by the Middle East Council of Churches and originates from the churches in Lebanon. Present times in Lebanon are extremely difficult and economically disastrous. All this combined with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have made the situation quite stressful. The power of prayer in solidarity with those who suffer is a demonstration of Christian unity and a sign of communion.
VALLEY CITY, ND
Essential workers in FL hope for relief in new year

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While Americans grew more divided over politics in 2021, frontline essential workers toiled on to hold the nation together. Lauded as heroes but often not treated as such, nurses, first responders, teachers, farm workers, commercial drivers, and other essential workers shouldered the load to keep goods, food, health care, and education available through both the […] The post Essential workers in FL hope for relief in new year appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
