College Football Playoff semifinals: How to bet Cincinnati vs. Alabama, Georgia vs. Michigan

By Prince J. Grimes
 1 day ago
The College Football Playoff semifinals have finally arrived as we get ready to close out 2021. Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Cincinnati are all hoping to get a chance to play for a title, starting today at 3:30pm ET with the Crimson Tide and Bearcats squaring off in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. The Bulldogs and Wolverines close things out at 7:30pm ET in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Let’s take a look at how to bet the semis, with all odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

4 Cincinnati vs. 1 Alabama

This has to be one of the most intriguing matchups in semifinal history. Playoff mainstay Alabama will take on Cincinnati, the first Group of Five team to reach the CFP.

Alabama is favored by 14.5 points over its undefeated opponent, earning the benefit of not only its own recent championship history but also that of its conference. The SEC annually pumps out title contenders, while the AAC finally has a playoff representative after perceived snubs of the past.

The doubt that follows Group of Five teams in games against Power 5 opponents is what makes Cincinnati’s run to 13-0 and a meeting with Alabama so intriguing, but that’s likely where Ciderella’s story ends.

The Bearcats hang their hats on defense, holding opponents to 16.1 points per game this season, tied with fellow CFP semifinalist Michigan for fourth-best in Division I. They were second in the nation in opponent passing yards per game, giving up just 168.3. However, they’ve never seen a player the caliber of Heisman winner Bryce Young. And based on what he was able to do against Georgia in the SEC title game, Cincinnati won’t be a match, either.

In a tougher conference, Georgia finished third in opponent passing yards per game, right behind Cincinnati at 172.2. And the Bulldogs led the nation in opponent scoring, giving up just 9.5 points per game. Additionally, Georgia was tougher against the run. Yet, Young passed for over 400 yards and three touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground against the Bulldogs.

While Cincinnati’s defense will have its hands full with him, its offense will have to contend with a Crimson Tide defense that is no slouch itself. While not dominant in the way Alabama defenses have been in the past, they’ve only allowed 20 points per contest this season and they finished as a top-four unit in opponent rushing yards per game. If Alabama can make Cincinnati one-dimensional, that puts a lot of pressure on quarterback Desmond Ridder to go blow-for-blow with Young. That’s unfair to ask of anyone this year.

Bet: Alabama -14.5

3 Georgia vs. 2 Michigan

As mentioned earlier, both Michigan and Georgia boast stout defensive units, so this game will come down to which offense can consistently break through for points.

The clash between Michigan’s rushing attack – led by All-American Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum – and Georgia’s rush defense is a true battle of strengths. If Michigan’s Week 5 game against Wisconsin’s similarly stout defense is any indication, Georgia will be able to bottle Haskins up. Wisconsin held him to 47 yards on 19 carries. And the next best rush defense Michigan played, Iowa, held Haskins 56 yards on 17 carries.

However, the Wolverines still scored 38 and 42 points in those games, respectively, and found a way to win both. So even if Haskins struggles to find lanes, a defense led by Heisman finalist Aidan Hutchinson – and quarterback Cade McNamara’s ability to limit mistakes – keeps them in games.

Georgia gets slightly better quarterback play from Stetson Bennett, but with Hutchinson and David Ojabo rushing the quarterback, the Bulldogs may want to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible. This could make for a lower-scoring game, but ultimately Georgia will have more opportunities to make something happen on offense.

If the Bulldogs can force turnovers, this one can get out of hand. But Michigan is one of the nation’s best teams at holding on to the ball, so it’s more Georgia wins it in a nail-biter.

Bet: Michigan +7.5

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

