#4 Cincinnati vs. #1 Alabama live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch CFP semifinals

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats will get their shot at the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide in the first game of the College Football Playoff semifinals on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Cincinnati comes into today’s game as the only undefeated team in the CFP with a 13-0 record, they will have some tough sledding today, but this is a well-deserved opportunity for their squad. Meanwhile, Alabama sits at 12-1 on the season and will be ready for whatever comes their way as they look to improve on its seven-game winning streak.

Tune in to the CFP semifinals today, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

#4 Cincinnati vs. #1 Alabama

  • When: Friday, December 31
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football Bowl Season

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Cincinnati vs. Alabama (-14)

O/U: 57.5

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Tennessee football / Texas football / USC football / Wisconsin football

Michigan, Jim Harbaugh blasted by media after blowout loss to Georgia in College Football Playoff

Third-ranked Georgia dominated Friday night's College Football Playoff semifinal from start to finish against Jim Harbaugh and Michigan, humiliating the Wolverines, 34-11, in the Orange Bowl to advance to next month's national championship game. For Harbaugh, it was a brutal end to a stellar season and brought out some of the same jeers that followed him throughout his tenure with the Wolverines prior to a campaign that featured wins over Ohio State and Iowa for a Big Ten title.
Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
Paul Finebaum Won't Rule Out Big Move For Jim Harbaugh

Will Jim Harbaugh go back to the NFL? That question has been asked several times over the past few weeks. During a recent appearance on ESPN Radio’s “KJM,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on this subject. Finebaum believes Harbaugh would leave Michigan for the NFL under one...
Video: Ugly Fan Fight Breaks Out At The Peach Bowl

For the most part, the 2021 college football bowl season hasn’t seen the number of fights from years past. Unfortunately, that run came to an end this week. Following the Peach Bowl between Pitt and Michigan State, there was a violent showdown in the stadium. A group of four...
Look: Cincinnati Fan's Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
Notre Dame's collapse against Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl earns Marcus Freeman criticism in debut

Notre Dame entered Saturday's Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz., in a unique position with new coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly on a full-time basis. Rarely does a newly hired head coach make his debut in such a prestigious, high-stakes game, but Freeman did so with the No. 5 Fighting Irish taking on a difficult opponent in No. 9 Oklahoma State. And like usual, the Irish flopped on the big stage as their first win in a New Year's Six or equivalent bowl game since 1993 eluded them.
4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
Reason UCLA withdrew from bowl game revealed

UCLA has drawn heavy criticism for pulling out of the Holiday Bowl just hours before the scheduled kickoff, and we now know the supposed reason for the decision. UCLA said in a statement that they were advised by medical staff that having players participate in the game would be “unsafe” based on COVID protocols. One source close to the situation told Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times that the Bruins decided to back out after a number of players tested positive for COVID-19 the morning of the game. Other players supposedly would have been forced to play out of position, and UCLA felt that would leave those players at an increased risk of injury.
