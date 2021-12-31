ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athletics-Ethiopians Aregawi, Taye smash 5km world records in Barcelona

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ethiopia’s Berihu Aregawi and Ejegayehu Taye ended 2021 on a high when they broke the men’s and women’s 5km world records at the Cursa dels Nassos in...

Reuters

Ireland smashes daily COVID-19 case record

DUBLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ireland became the latest country to smash its previous record number of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, reporting 16,428 new infections as those requiring treatment in hospital also began to rise, the health department said. That topped the 11,182 reported on Dec. 24 with the...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Man City star Cancelo reveals facial scars after cowards rob his home

Portugal defender Joao Cancelo has revealed his ordeal after a gang raided his home and beat him while his wife and daughter were in his house in the suburbs of Manchester. Premier League winner Cancelo sustained facial injuries including a deep cut under his eye when he was assaulted by four burglars in an attack on Wednesday which is the latest to have seen thugs target sports stars.
Reuters

France sixth country with more than 10 mln COVID infections

PARIS, Jan 1 (Reuters) - France became the sixth country in the world to report more than 10 million COVID-19 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to official data published on Saturday. French health authorities reported 219,126 new confirmed cases in a 24-hour period, the fourth day in...
94.3 Jack FM

Cricket-Thorpe says Ashes shock can spur young England batters on

(Reuters) – England’s young batters have been given a “wake-up call” by Australia in the Ashes series and must use it to kick-start their careers, assistant coach Graham Thorpe said. England find themselves down 3-0 in the five-match series, with none of their batters scoring a...
markerzone.com

RUSSIAN COMMENTATOR RIPS COUNTRY'S WORLD JUNIORS TEAM AND STAFF AFTER THEY WERE KICKED FROM FLIGHT

The news of Russia's World Junior team being kicked off a flight in Calgary has spread quickly, and even Russian commentators are calling the behaviour terrible. The team was reportedly removed from a flight headed to Frankfurt on New Year's Eve after refusing to wear masks, being unruly and smoking/vaping in the airport and on the plane. Famous Russian sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev sees no defence for their actions.
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Rangnick says Man Utd not only about Ronaldo-Fernandes partnership

(Reuters) – Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick said he hopes to improve the understanding between all his players on the pitch and not just Portuguese attackers Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes. Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in all competitions since he rejoined the club in the close season...
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Barcelona boss Xavi says Mallorca game should have been postponed

(Reuters) – Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez said it was “ludicrous” that their game at Mallorca on Sunday was going ahead despite the Catalan club missing up to 18 players due to COVID-19, injuries and suspensions. Barcelona have 10 players in isolation after they all tested positive for...
94.3 Jack FM

Cricket-Australia eyeing Ashes whitewash with eye on WTC final, says Lyon

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will press for an Ashes series whitewash against England to boost their chances of making the final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC), spin spearhead Nathan Lyon said on Sunday. The home side have already claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series...
WWD

Selfridges Sold to Thailand’s Central Group and Austria’s Signa

Click here to read the full article. LONDON – Thailand’s Central Group has teamed with Signa in Austria to buy Selfridges Group under a 50/50 partnership. The terms were not disclosed, but sources said that the deal values the department store group at around 4 billion pounds, in line with the reported price tag.More from WWDSelfridges unveils Europe's FAO Schwarz flagship destinationNine Places To Visit Between Your Nine-To-Five Shows at LFWMPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at Selfridges The deal includes the Selfridges Group’s portfolio, which comprises 18 department stores, including Selfridges in London, Manchester and Birmingham, England; de Bijenkorf in the...
94.3 Jack FM

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes Crete, Greece – EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck the Greek island of Crete on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said. (Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas recovery ‘on track’ despite withdrawal from ATP Cup rubber

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas played down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Australian Open after pulling out of his singles match for Greece in the ATP CupTsitsipas had elbow surgery in the close season and withdrew from his tie with Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in Sydney as a precaution. He later played in a dead rubber doubles match with Michail Pervolarakis.“The recovery from my elbow surgery in November is on track for Melbourne and today was a precautionary step to make sure I make Melbourne,” Tsitsipas said on the ATP Cup website.“We will see day by day, match by...
The Independent

Barcelona cannot register Ferran Torres after Man City transfer, manager Xavi reveals

Barcelona manager Xavi has revealed new signing Ferran Torres cannot be registered until the club sell players or reduce their wage bill.Former Manchester City man Torres’ move to the Nou Camp was confirmed earlier this week as he returned to Spain in a £46.7 million move - just 18 months after leaving Valencia for the Premier League.But he will not be able to go straight into Xavi’s squad as there are financial complications the club need to sort out in order to register the 21-year-old Spaniard.This could involve either selling players to recoup funds and lighten the wage bill, or...
The Independent

France sets grim record of more than 200,000 Covid cases in a day

France is seeing a “tsunami” of COVID-19 infections, with 208,000 cases reported over the past 24 hours, a new national and European record, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.“This means that 24 hours a day, day and night, every second in our country, two French people are diagnosed positive,” Veran said. “We have never experienced such a situation,” he said, describing the increase in cases as “dizzying”.The situation in French hospitals was already worrying because of the Delta variant, Veran said, with Omicron yet to have an impact, something he said would eventually happen.“We have two enemies,” he said,...
The Independent

Main sporting talking points as we head into 2022

A bumper sporting year lies ahead in 2022 with the World Cup in Qatar one of several blue riband events on the sporting calendar.The Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Commonwealth Games and Uefa’s Women’s European Championship will also be held this year and all eyes will be on Emma Raducanu and Sir Lewis Hamilton.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the talking points ahead of a huge 12 months of sport.Qatar 2022England could not have gone closer to ending their 55-year wait to win a major trophy at last summer’s Euro 2020 when they lost on penalties to...
