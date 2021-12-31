Alternate Endings For ‘No Time To Die’ Shared By Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

The character M has been an important staple in the James Bond franchise since its inception with many actors taking on the role as the head of MI6. When Daniel Craig first took up the Bond mantle in 2006's Casino Royale, Judi Dench played his M. The iconic star went on to play the head of the Secret Intelligence Service in Quantum of Solace and Skyfall before being killed off. The mantle then went to Ralph Fiennes, who played Gareth Mallory in Skyfall before becoming the new M in Spectre and No Time to Die. Fiennes is known for an array of roles and even earned two Oscar nominations in the past. However, many will know him best as Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series. During a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fiennes revealed that director Sam Mendes wanted to make his M a bad guy in Spectre, but the actor fought against it.

