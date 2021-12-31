ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alternate Endings For ‘No Time To Die’ Shared By Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

By Ross Tanenbaum
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNo Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has revealed some of the alternate endings that were thought of for the film. No Time To Die is the 25th James Bond film and the fifth and final film to star Daniel Craig as the British spy himself. However, the film’s ending...

E! News

Why Henry Cavill Is Still Open to Taking on James Bond Role

There's nothing witchy about Henry Cavill's aspirations to play James Bond. As Daniel Craig steps down from his role as the iconic spy after five movies, fans are buzzing with anticipation to see who will be cast as the next 007. Naturally, many eyes have turned to Henry—who lost the role to Daniel in 2005.
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die's Naomie Harris Has A Great Idea On Who Should Become James Bond's Next Moneypenny

The future of 007 is still up in the air, after the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die saw an explosive ending to the Daniel Craig era. Now the board is primed to be reset, and not just when it comes to 007 himself. We still don’t know if or how the MI6 family will return in Bond 26, and there’s plenty of room for new blood in the series. Should that apply to Naomie Harris’ role in the franchise, she has a great idea on who should become James Bond’s next Moneypenny.
Sioux City Journal

DVD REVIEW: Daniel Craig ends his Bond run on a cinematic high

It took forever to get Daniel Craig’s last James Bond film, but the wait was worth it. Available next week on DVD, “No Time to Die” will give you an opportunity to enjoy how he changed the franchise and left it in better shape than he found it.
Cinema Blend

Even Naomie Harris Actually Thought No Time To Die’s Shocking Ending Was Going To Change For The Final Film

Warning: the following contains spoilers for No Time to Die. Fans have known that No Time to Die was meant to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007. But when the film’s ending made his departure a little more final, many were shocked (and suitably impressed) by the powerful conclusion. However, many involved in the production of No Time to Die were not convinced that Bond’s fate was actually authentic - including Naomie Harris, otherwise known as Moneypenny.
ComicBook

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig Confirms Shocking James Bond Finale Was His Idea All Along

James Bond has been a major component of action movies for decades, with a number of different performers all carrying on the mantle, but for Daniel Craig's final outing as the character in No Time to Die, Bond was given an adventure he had never faced before: his own fatal sacrifice. With the character never being given such a definitive sendoff, audiences are still grappling with that film's finale and what it means for the franchise's future, but Craig himself recently confirmed that it was his wish from the early days of his tenure to be killed in his final film.
ComicBook

James Bond Star Fought Attempt to Make M a Villain in Spectre

The character M has been an important staple in the James Bond franchise since its inception with many actors taking on the role as the head of MI6. When Daniel Craig first took up the Bond mantle in 2006's Casino Royale, Judi Dench played his M. The iconic star went on to play the head of the Secret Intelligence Service in Quantum of Solace and Skyfall before being killed off. The mantle then went to Ralph Fiennes, who played Gareth Mallory in Skyfall before becoming the new M in Spectre and No Time to Die. Fiennes is known for an array of roles and even earned two Oscar nominations in the past. However, many will know him best as Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series. During a recent interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fiennes revealed that director Sam Mendes wanted to make his M a bad guy in Spectre, but the actor fought against it.
ComicBook

No Time to Die Star Thought James Bond's Ending Would Be Changed Before Release

James Bond actor Daniel Craig made it clear before No Time to Die that it would be his final outing as 007, resulting in the film giving the character a seemingly permanent send-off, with star Naomie Harris so shocked by the finality of that ending that she thought the movie would alter its finale to be less definitive. Given that some productions have gone to great lengths to keep a film's secrets, including withholding key pages or even distributing fake scripts, she also noted how upset she would have been if she had been fooled by the filmmakers with a phony story.
theplaylist.net

Matthew Vaughn Doesn’t Think Bond Producers Want Anything To Do With Him & Says Henry Cavill “Was Born To Play Bond”

For the past seven years, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has been scratching his spy film itch with his ‘Kingsman’ franchise. Over the course of three films (the third of which, “The King’s Man,” arriving this week, read our review here), Vaughn has shown himself to be a pretty solid director of superspy material. However, with his film pedigree and his British-ness, Vaughn doesn’t think the producers of the James Bond films will be calling anytime soon.
ComicBook

King's Man Director Matthew Vaughn Says the James Bond Producers "Won't Touch Him"

When looking at Matthew Vaughn's career as a filmmaker as an entire picture one thing is clear, he loves James Bond. Shades of the series can be seen throughout his movies including his debut feature Layer Cake but especially 2011's X-Men: First Class and naturally his Kingsman film series (not to mention his upcoming spy movie Argyle). Speaking at a round table press event for The King's Man, his upcoming prequel to the original two films, Vaughn revealed that even though he loves James Bond and considers it a huge source of inspiration, he doesn't think the team behind James Bond will ever let him play in the sandbox. But he knows who he'd cast if he did.
The Independent

New Year Honours 2022: Daniel Craig receives same title as James Bond

Daniel Craig has been made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George, which is the same honour given to James Bond in the 007 franchise. The 53-year-old – who has played Bond since 2006 – received the honour for his services to film and theatre. He is one of the many public figures to be recognised in the 2022 New Year Honours list, released on Friday (31 December). The honour bestowed on Craig recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas. The...
The Independent

Craig’s Bond exit, Indy and Tom Cruise: The showbiz year in pictures

Daniel Craig appeared on the big screen in 2021 for the fifth and final time as James Bond when the delayed No Time To Die received a cinema release.Meanwhile, Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise brought some glamour to North Yorkshire after he was spotted filming in the region in April.In March, Johnny Depp was refused permission to bring an appeal against a damning High Court ruling that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard and left her in “fear for her life”.The actor had asked the Court of Appeal to grant permission for him to challenge the ruling, with the aim of having...
digitalspy.com

No Time to Die director addresses James Bond movie's dark ending

Major No Time To Die spoilers follow... obviously. Now that No Time To Die is finally out on Blu-ray, director Cary Joji Fukunaga is ready to talk about the James Bond movie's big gamechanger ending – even if it is still showing in some cinemas across the UK. Marking...
