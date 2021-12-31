ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Jim Harbaugh on legacy of John Madden, special connection to Michigan team

By Sean Labar about 7 hours
 1 day ago
Jim Harbaugh has been around the game of football for a long time, leading teams at both the professional and collegiate level. While preparing for Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup vs. Georgia, the Michigan head coach was asked about his relationship with John Madden, the legendary head coach and broadcaster...

Keon Sabb details decision to sign with the Michigan Wolverines

ORLANDO – There was no shortage of interest for those following Keon Sabb’s recruitment in the weeks leading up to his signing day. The now Michigan signee took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor in the final weekend of November while still committed to Clemson. A Tigers pledge taking a visit elsewhere is not something that is seen often – if at all – in a recruiting cycle.
MICHIGAN STATE
Former Ohio State defensive back calls out Urban Meyer

Former Ohio State senior defensive back Marcus Williamson has been in a frenzy on Twitter since announcing his retirement. On Saturday during the Rose Bowl, he took aim at fans, insulting their football IQs and even went after his former head coach Urban Myer in a firestorm of tweets. In...
OHIO STATE
Ohio State assistant Matt Barnes set to be named Memphis defensive coordinator

The University of Memphis and head coach Ryan Silverfield have agreed to terms with Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes to become the new defensive coordinator, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. The first reports of the two sides’ mutual interest came on New Year’s Eve, just hours before he called defensive plays for the Buckeyes in the 2022 Rose Bowl.
MEMPHIS, TN
Notre Dame makes jaw-dropping history in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame has a love-hate relationship with the New Year’s Six bowls and the BCS era. No stat better explains that relationship than the one ESPN released Saturday afternoon during their Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma State. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2022 Fiesta Bowl marks the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Penn State head coach James Franklin discusses loss in Outback Bowl

Penn State football finished its 2021 season with a disappointing loss, as Arkansas won the Outback Bowl, 24-10. Missing many of its key contributors, including Jahan Dotson, Arnold Ebiketie and Jaquan Brisker, the Nittany Lions held their own in the first half, leading 10-7 at halftime. Totaling 229 yards in the first two quarters, Penn State was able to move the ball, while the defense held its own, especially in the second quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Mark Stoops makes bold statement on SEC future following Citrus Bowl win

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops had some choice words for the college football world after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats were able to outlast the Hawkeyes 20-17, After taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis led the team on an 80-yard drive which lasted just a minute and 43 seconds to take the lead and win the game. The win gives them their fourth straight bowl victory, which is tied with only the Alabama Crimson Tide among power-five teams. After the game, when asked about the streak and his program, on KSR with Tyler Thompson, Stoops gave a definitive answer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ohio State safety suffers potentially serious injury in Rose Bowl

Ohio State is already short-handed on defense due to multiple opt outs, and their defensive unit just got even thinner. Safety Lathan Ransom suffered what appears to be a serious leg injury on a kickoff return in the Rose Bowl against Utah. He hit his leg on his teammate, and he was carted off the field in an air cast. The sophomore was taken to the hospital for x-rays.
OHIO STATE
USC pass rushing star declares for 2022 NFL Draft

USC learned on Saturday that they would be losing one of their best young pass rushers for next season after he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Edge rusher Drake Jackson announced on his Instagram account that he would be entering the draft this season. USC’s Drake Jackson declares for...
NFL
USC set to hire Utah Utes assistant coach

Lincoln Riley is not done yet building his coaching staff for the USC Trojans. On3’s Matt Zenitz has officially confirmed that the Trojans will officially hire Utah’s Kiel McDonald as their running backs coach. Behind McDonald, the Utes had the Pac-12’s top-ranked rushing attack in 2021. ESPN’s Adam...
COLLEGE SPORTS
What Marcus Freeman said after Notre Dame's Fiesta Bowl loss

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman opening statement. “Well, obviously didn’t finish the outcome that we wanted. We’re obviously disappointed. I thought the kids prepared tremendously. I thought the coaching staff did a great job, but at the end of the day, we didn’t execute when it mattered most. But these guys, man, this is a special group; and for those that aren’t coming back, they’re going to be greatly missed. More than anything, I think there’s a group that’s, one, disappointed, but, two, motivated, motivated to right what happened today and to start the progression for the future. As I told them 28 days ago, this is about right now. This is about finishing this season off the right way. Didn’t happen. And it’s okay. All we can do now is start focusing on what we’ll do as we move forward to make sure that we’re successful the next time we’re on a field.”
NOTRE DAME, IN
James Franklin comments on reports of Joe Lorig to Oregon

In the Outback Bowl postgame press conference, Penn State coach James Franklin addressed reports that special teams coordinator Joe Lorig is expected to join Dan Lanning’s staff at Oregon. Although Franklin acknowledged that Lorig is “being pursued,” he did not say whether he has accepted a position with the Ducks.
OREGON STATE
Kirk Herbstreit attempts to clarify comments about players loving football

On College GameDay Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit made some interesting comments about current student athletes. Saturday afternoon, he went to Twitter and tried to clarify them. Herbstreit came under fire for saying “this era of players doesn’t love football” ahead of the New Year’s Day slate of bowl games. After...
NFL
Snap Judgments as Ohio State steals epic win in Rose Bowl shootout

PASADENA, Calif. — Ohio State has plenty of time to pick apart the finer details. All the Buckeyes wanted to do was take a few roses home with them first. In one of the wilder postseason affairs in program history, Ohio State overcame a sloppy start, a ton of roster attrition and a hostile crowd in Southern California thanks to a truly epic passing performance and a gritty second half. Utah turned it into a shootout, but the Buckeyes hit the final mark in a 48-45 decision on New Year’s Day in the Rose Bowl.
OHIO STATE
