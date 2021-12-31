ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The numbers behind Kentucky's rout of High Point

On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Obviously, Kellan Grady had quite a day. Grady made SEVEN threes, tying a career high from his time at Davidson. He also had a big dunk right before...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

On3.com

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops picks up noteworthy bonus

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has more than a few reasons to be happy after his team’s 20-17 Vrbo Citrus Browl victory over Iowa. With the win, he earned the Wildcats’ their 10th win of the 2021 season, which earned him a $250,000 bonus. His bonus total for the season moved to $600,000.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Mark Stoops makes bold statement on SEC future following Citrus Bowl win

Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops had some choice words for the college football world after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. The Wildcats were able to outlast the Hawkeyes 20-17, After taking the lead late in the fourth quarter. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis led the team on an 80-yard drive which lasted just a minute and 43 seconds to take the lead and win the game. The win gives them their fourth straight bowl victory, which is tied with only the Alabama Crimson Tide among power-five teams. After the game, when asked about the streak and his program, on KSR with Tyler Thompson, Stoops gave a definitive answer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Watch Kentucky Celebrate a Citrus Bowl Win over Iowa

For the second time in four years, Kentucky capped off a ten-win season with a record-breaking victory in the Citrus Bowl. KSR was on the field for the final five minutes of the game to see the Wildcats come from behind, then celebrate a win. The crowd went wild when Chris Rodriguez punched in the go-ahead score.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky's Josh Paschal announces decision about his future

Veteran Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Paschal is heading to the next level, per Nick Rousch of KSR. On Saturday, Paschal announced he would be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not play in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa after re-aggravating an undisclosed injury suffered against Louisville Thanksgiving weekend. His trip to Orlando for the game was delayed due to illness as well. According to the team, he wanted to play, but it did not work out.
NFL
On3.com

Mark Stoops on Wan'Dale Robinson's bowl-changing performance vs. Iowa

If not for Wan’Dale Robinson, the Kentucky Wildcats almost certainly would have lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. Mark Stoops emphasized postgame just how impactful Robinson was in Saturday’s victory, as the wide receiver fought through a near-injury on a late-game hit, came back and ended up reeling in a 50-plus yard catch to put Kentucky at the one-yard line, thus setting up the game-winning touchdown.
IOWA STATE
On3.com

DeAndre Square shares emotional moment with Chris Oats following win

Back on January 1, 2019, Chris Oats recovered a fumble as time expired to secure Kentucky’s 27-24 victory over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl. Three years later to the day, senior linebacker DeAndre Square intercepted a pass in the final seconds to secure Kentucky’s 20-17 victory over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Notre Dame makes jaw-dropping history in Fiesta Bowl

Notre Dame has a love-hate relationship with the New Year’s Six bowls and the BCS era. No stat better explains that relationship than the one ESPN released Saturday afternoon during their Fiesta Bowl meeting with Oklahoma State. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the 2022 Fiesta Bowl marks the...
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

Mimosa Magic: Carr, Longhorns stifle WVU 74-59 in Big 12 opener

Texas forward Tre Mitchell hit a three-pointer to put the Longhorns up 24-16 with 6:02 left in the first half of their game versus West Virginia. Against a Mountaineer team missing three of its top players due to COVID-19 protocols including leading scorer Taz Sherman, the Longhorns settled in for a defensive possession.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky reaches new milestones with Citrus Bowl victory

What a game. As the dust settles on Kentucky’s thrilling 20-17 victory over Iowa, let’s reflect on all the milestones the Cats passed on the way. Kentucky’s bowl winning streak is tied with only Alabama. Today was Kentucky’s sixth straight bowl appearance, a record in its own...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Two Notre Dame players enter transfer portal

Hours after an embarrassing loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl, Notre Dame got some additional bad news from two of its players. Top punter Jay Bramblett and backup safety Paul Moala have entered the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of On3. Bramblett is a native of Tuscaloosa, Ala....
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Signing with Alabama was a "business decision" for Jihaad Campbell

ORLANDO – The Early Signing Period was a special time for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Four targets – all of whom are consensus top-100 players – chose Alabama on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Coveted transfer portal target Eli Ricks announced he’ll be heading to Tuscaloosa that day as well, with Louisiana-based athlete Kendrick Law joining the fold two days later.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Kentucky defeats Iowa 20-17 in VRBO Citrus Bowl

Down seven players due to injury or COVID-19, the Kentucky Wildcats defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 20-17 in the 2022 VRBO Citrus Bowl. And it was a rock fight from start to finish. Kentucky opened the game with a beautiful 13-play, 80-yard drive that resulted in...
IOWA STATE
