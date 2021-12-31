ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Inside the Fort: Michigan - Georgia intel, Dax Hill and more

By Chris Balas about 7 hours
 1 day ago
The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, Michigan Game Day version...

WXYZ

Michigan's Dax Hill 'questionable' for Orange Bowl and isn't in Florida, Jim Harbaugh says

MIAMI — Dax Hill is not in Florida. But he could be. Or may not be. Jim Harbaugh answered questions on Thursday about the whereabouts and game status of the safety. "He's working through something," Harbaugh said. Michigan will know more today if he'll play on Friday. Harbaugh later clarified that Hill was not in Florida at the time of the Thursday morning press conference.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Michigan football: Wolverines get positive update on Dax Hill

Michigan defensive back Dax Hill is expected to play, despite his questionable status as of New Year’s Eve morning. Hill made an appearance at the team hotel last night. Hill did not travel with the team to the Orange Bowl and wasn’t with the team as recently as Thursday morning. However, Hill will reportedly suit up, despite being marked as questionable by Harbaugh himself.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Sports
Michigan DB Dax Hill starts Orange Bowl against Georgia

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Michigan defensive back Dax Hill started Saturday against No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl. Hill's status was uncertain after he did not join the team in South Florida until Thursday. Coach Jim Harbaugh said Thursday that Michigan’s second-leading tackler had not been with...
GEORGIA STATE
Jim Harbaugh updates Orange Bowl status for Dax Hill

Jim Harbaugh has officially labeled Dax Hill as a game-time decision. Hill’s status had been up in the air all week after news broke that he was not with the team on Thursday. During a Thursday interview, Harbaugh indicated Hill had not yet made the trip to Miami but was also noncommittal about his status for the College Football Playoff semifinal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATCH: Nick Saban laughs at hilarious exchange after Cotton Bowl win

Alabama head coach was in a good mood after his Cotton Bowl win on Friday night, laughing at a fun exchange during his postgame interview. The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 in their College Football Playoff semifinal game, advancing to the National Championship game against the winner between Georgia and Michigan.
FOOTBALL
Look: Cincinnati Fan’s Hand Sign Goes Viral On ESPN

The College Football Playoff officially kicked off on Friday afternoon with a Cotton Bowl Classic showdown between Alabama and Cincinnati. In the early going, the Crimson Tide asserted their dominance with a long touchdown drive on their very first possession of the game. Alabama ran the ball 10 times, showing its force on the offensive line.
CINCINNATI, OH
#Veteran
4-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett drops top 11 schools

Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley four-star lineman Jamaal Jarrett dropped his top 11 schools Friday. They are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Washington. He originally had released a top eight list earlier in the year, but took it down after he started...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Ric Flair Has Message for Kirby Smart, Reveals He's Rooting for Michigan in College Football Playoff

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair lives in Georgia, and, at least in the past, openly rooted for the Bulldogs. He helped hype up the team back in 2018 ahead of the College Football Playoff. He also was a celebrity guest picker when the Bulldogs took on Notre Dame in 2019, picking Georgia to win. But in Friday night's CFP semifinal, he isn't rolling with UGA. Why?
MICHIGAN STATE
