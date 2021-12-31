ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMBER Alert canceled after missing NC 14-year-old girl found safe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F81Zp_0da3pnhk00 UPDATE: This AMBER Alert has been canceled after the missing NC 14-year-old girl was found safe, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing teen.

The Davidson County Sheriffs Office is searching for 14-year-old Katelynn Joe Sharpe.

Katelynn is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 260 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie; blue jeans; white Vans tennis shoes

She is possibly in a silver Ford Taurus traveling toward High Point.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to immediately call the Davidson County Sheriffs Office at (336) 242-2105, or call 911 or *HP.

