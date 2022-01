Here's your stock Investing Action Plan: what investors need to know as the stock market launches into a new year. The market's confirmed uptrend gathered strength in its final week of the year as the Dow industrials logged a seven-day win streak through Wednesday. The S&P 500 is just off its new highs, while the Nasdaq Composite clocked a four-day decline. The first week of 2022 promises to be busy, with labor data, EV and auto sales and regulatory issues in play. And a host of leading stocks are in buy ranges or near buy points.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO