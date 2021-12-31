ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BofA allows remote work in early January – source

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 1 day ago
(Reuters) – Bank of America Corp is encouraging employees to work remotely in the first week of January, according to a person familiar with the matter, as a spike in...

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two of America's biggest banks return to remote work to start 2022

Omicron is messing with back-to-the-office plans for both JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup. Citing the spike in Covid-19 cases, both big banks told US employees on Thursday that they can start 2022 by working remotely. In a memo obtained by CNN, Citi asked its US employees to work from home for...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Wall Street banks are going back to working from home to start 2022 with Omicron’s spread worsening

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A growing list of Wall Street institutions are pushing employees back to working from spare bedrooms and kitchen tables to start the new year with COVID-19 cases sharply on the rise—the latest reminder that, during the pandemic, time is a flat circle.
MARKETS
Reuters

JPMorgan, Citi staff to start 2022 with remote work

Dec 30 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has offered its staff the option of working from home for the first two weeks of 2022, with a caveat that all employees are expected to return to office no later than Feb. 1, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
BUSINESS
WNMT AM 650

Citi joins JPMorgan, others in switching to Mon-Fri work week in UAE

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc is changing to a Saturday-Sunday weekend from the New Year in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to an internal note seen by Reuters, becoming the latest international bank in the gulf nation to switch its work week. Citi UAE will move its corporate offices...
MIDDLE EAST
Morgan Stanley CEO apologises for forcing staff back to the office in June by threatening pay cuts: ‘I was wrong’

Morgan Stanley chief executive James Gorman admitted on Monday that he “was wrong” to demand that staff return to the office or risk a cut to their pay.Speaking on CNBC, Mr Gorman said he had believed that the US would be through the Covid-19 pandemic by Labor Day.He now believes that the end to the pandemic is still a way off.“I think we’ll still be in it through most of next year,” said Mr Gorman in an interview on Closing Bell on Monday.“Everybody’s still finding their way and then you get the omicron variant. Who knows, we’ll have pi,...
BUSINESS
Why Bank Of America Shares Are Rising

Shares of several banks and financial services companies, including Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC), are trading higher as stocks rebound following Monday's weakness. US President Biden is expected to announce measures to address the COVID-19 omicron variant, which has driven market volatility in recent weeks. Bank of America shares were...
STOCKS
Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
INCOME TAX
Auditors expecting to continue working remotely

Internal auditors have been forced by the COVID-19 pandemic to work remotely in large part over the past two years, and with the spread of variants like Delta and Omicron, that pattern is likely to continue next year. A recent report from the Institute of Internal Auditors’ Internal Audit Foundation...
ECONOMY
Explainer: The Libor era nears its end

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Libor, or the London Interbank Offered Rate, will no longer be used for new derivatives and loans as of Jan. 1. The benchmark and reference rate, which had $265 trillion linked to it globally at the start of 2021, is being scrapped in the biggest shake-up to markets since the introduction of the euro in 1999.
ECONOMY
S&P 500 closes at record high on retail sales cheer

(Reuters) – The S&P 500 index ended at a record high on Monday, its fourth straight session of gains, as strong U.S. retail sales underscored economic strength and eased worries from Omicron-driven flight cancellations that hit travel stocks. U.S. retail sales increased 8.5% year-over-year this holiday season, powered by...
RETAIL
Top U.S. VC firms are struggling to find the right staff in Europe

Some of America's best-known VC firms have been finding it difficult to recruit people to lead their new European outposts. U.S. VC heavyweights including Sequoia, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed and General Catalyst have all either opened new offices or started notable expansions in the last 12 months. Hussein Kanji, co-founder...
BUSINESS
Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
