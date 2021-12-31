ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil’s Bolsonaro creates $126 million credit line to flood-ravaged northeast

By Thompson Reuters
 1 day ago
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Friday a 700 million reais ($125.67 million) relief credit line to help the northeastern region with the impacts of...

AFP

'We lost everything': Brazil floods leave thousands destitute

Carlos Batista da Silva holds his hand above his head, indicating on a wall the level where floodwaters reached inside his northeastern Brazil home. "My mother also lost everything," said da Silva, who will only move back into his home "when the sun is hot, and the weather improves," something that is expected in a few days.
AFP

Heavy rains displace thousands in northeast Brazil

More than 11,000 people have been displaced in the Brazilian state of Bahia due to flooding, with authorities scrambling Saturday to provide relief to residents without alternate housing. The heavy rains have killed 17 people since November, including the latest death on Thursday, the state's civil protection agency said. A total of 4,185 people were seeking shelter, according to data released by the agency on Friday, after the rains struck 19 cities particularly hard, including Guaratinga, Itororo and Coaraci in the state's south. The agency reported that a total of 11,260 people had been forced to flee their homes.
740thefan.com

Brazil’s Positivo wins $207 million voting machines tender

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Positivo Tecnologia SA announced on Monday it had been awarded a 1.17 billion reais ($206.85 million) contract to supply electronic voting machines for the country’s 2022 elections. Shares in Positivo were up 4.6% at 10.13 reais in late morning trading, outperforming the...
Jair Bolsonaro
Reuters

Uncontacted Amazon tribes endangered in Peru, Brazil -indigenous group

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Deep in the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest area containing isolated and uncontacted tribes is under increasing threat from illegal logging and gold mining, advancing coca plantations and drug trafficking violence, a new report warns. An undetermined number of indigenous people that could number several...
TIME

Why 2022 Might Be the Year Brazil Says Goodbye to President Bolsonaro

After three tumultuous years, Brazilians will soon get the chance to boot out or re-elect their far-right President Jair Bolsonaro . With elections due to be held in October 2022, candidates are launching their campaigns and the race to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy is heating up. The former army captain may already be in trouble: his approval ratings slipped to a record low of 19% in late November, with 60% of the population saying he is doing a bad job.
The Independent

Should kids be vaccinated? Brazil turns to online survey

As world leaders rely on public health specialists to inform their decisions about whether and how to vaccinate children against the coronavirus, Brazil's government is asking the online public for guidance.In recent weeks, President Jair Bolsonaro has staked out a position against immunizing kids aged between 5 and 11, and his administration took the unusual step of creating a platform that could validate a stance that is widely opposed by experts. Since his government on Dec. 23 unveiled its online questionnaire on the issue, the president's supporters have been highly engaged on messaging apps trying to pressure parents...
natureworldnews.com

Massive Flood in Brazil Leaves 18 People Dead and 280 Injured

Nearly 40 cities in Brazil encountered a "massive tragedy" as heavy floods hit the northeast region, in which 18 people were dead and 280 injured. 35,000 more were forced to leave their homes in what local authorities are calling the worst flooding in decades. Weeks of torrential rain caused two...
simpleflying.com

LATAM Will Serve A Record Number Of Brazilian Airports In 2022

In 2022, LATAM Brazil will serve a record number of Brazilian airports, the airline has just announced. The South American carrier has been dominating the Brazilian domestic market in the last couple of months, and it plans to continue recovering next year. Let’s investigate further. LATAM’s plans in 2022...
Agriculture Online

New year, same weather for Brazil

As December comes to a close, there is a clear winner and loser when it comes to the weather. With both the full-season and soybean crops in full swing, sufficient rainfall was necessary this past month. Some areas, like the largest soybean producing state, Mato Grosso, hit the jackpot while others, like Rio Grande do Sul, came up short.
Reuters

Mexico to promote job creation schemes in Caribbean, official says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Mexico plans to promote job creation programs in the Caribbean that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has rolled out in southern Mexico and parts of Central America to stem migration, a senior government official was quoted as saying on Monday. The programs, "Sembrando Vida,"...
AFP

Mayan Train, the president's pet project exposing Mexico's cracks

A proposed Mayan tourist train in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula has divided residents in one of the country's poorest regions, known for its indigenous uprisings. "The train will no longer come through here," rejoiced Guadalupe Caceres, 64, at news that the original route was being modified and would no longer pass through her home. "We've lost, goodbye modernity," responded locksmith Ruben Angulo, 49, who was hoping to be rehoused but still has his eyes on one of the half-million jobs the government has promised. The mega works that will cover a 1,500-kilometer loop around the Yucatan peninsula was the signature proposal of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in 2019 to serve the popular tourist hub that includes seaside resorts Cancun and Tulum, as well as the Mayan archeological ruins of Chitzen Itza and Palenque.
