Kansas City, MO

“Grinch” cat gets home for new year

kisswtlz.com
 1 day ago

All an adorable fluffy cat in Kansas City, Missouri, wanted for the new year was a new family — who would meet her exhaustive list of demands. Now, the white Persian has a new home willing to do just that. Kansas City’s Whiskers Cat Cafe, a coffee shop...

www.kisswtlz.com

InspireMore

15 Dogs Who Not-So-Secretly Identify As Cats

Dogs are infinitely trainable, so it makes sense that they occasionally pick up the habits and characteristics of other people and pets in their home. They’re great mimics!. When dogs are raised around felines, for example, they’ll often behave in distinctly cat-like ways. Whether they’re climbing a tree during a walk or curling up in a bed made for a much smaller animal, we are totally here for their adorable identity crises!
Kansas City, MO
Pets & Animals
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
Kansas City, MO
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
#Like A Cat#Fur#Home#Persian#Whiskers Cat Cafe#Whiskers Cafe#Fox 4 Kansas City
lovemeow.com

Cat Gets Her 8 Kittens Inside a Home After Spending Her Whole Life Outdoors

A cat got her 8 kittens inside a home after spending her whole life outdoors. A tortoiseshell cat, Celeste, came to Oregon Friends of Shelter Animals, after having litter after litter outside. She was found covered in fleas and heavily pregnant. "Celeste had lived outside for her entire life before...
Courier-Express

FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week

Editor’s Note: If you are interested in adopting one of these animals, please check with the shelter or rescue to be sure the animal is still available. Baxter is around 1 year old or younger. He is a super sweet and happy dog who loves to play with squeaky toys. He would make a great addition to any family.
CBS Pittsburgh

New Year’s Rescue Brings 58 Dogs, Cats And Bunnies To Animal Friends

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of dogs, cats and rabbits at Animal Friends are ending their 2021 with new hope for 2022. Animal Friends’ New Year’s Rescue returned in 2021 after a hiatus last year. It was the 25th year they’ve held the event. The newest residents came to Animal Friends from partner groups all over the region which brought 58 new friends to the shelter to clear space so rescues can continue next year. Supporters and volunteers romped with adoptable dogs and cats and visited the “bun run” to meet the rabbits looking for their forever homes. If you’re considering starting the new year with a new friend, now is a perfect time. “We always encourage people around the holidays and right after the new year to bring the whole family out to meet our animal residents. If you’re looking to add a new pet to your family, the dogs, cats and rabbits here are always eager to meet people and to find loving homes,” said Animal Friends’ chief community engagement officer Cody Hoellerman. The organization says if you can’t adopt a new friend, you can help them continue their lifesaving work with donations.
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Posh Pets Animal Rescue on Dec. 17

In this week's Paws & Pals, Posh Pets Animal Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Hazel is 3 years old and 30 pounds. Hazel is so happy and never stops wagging her tail. She is affectionate and great with kids and other dogs of all sizes. Lincoln...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Friendly border collie mix named Malu still looking for his forever home

‘Tis the season to reflect on 2021 and remember all the wonderful dogs and cats who, due to the Tribune’s Pet Tales column, found homes. Each of these critters was being overlooked, but because of you, nearly all of them were adopted — thank you, Tribune staff and Pet Tales readers.
Columbian

A Year of Cat Rescue Resolutions for You!

Have you thought of adding some new and different resolutions to your traditional New Year’s list?. Have you ever thought about getting involved in the world of cat rescue, but didn’t quite know how?. Here then, are twelve different ways – one for each month – for you...
inkfreenews.com

Pets Of The Week

PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, 1048 S. 325E, Pierceton. Fraya is a three-year-old, spayed, female Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix. She has a red fur coat and weighs 43 pounds. Fraya is a goofy girl who loves to play outside....
wfla.com

9 top-selling pet products that dogs and cats love

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Our four-legged friends provide us with love and companionship (and — if you have cats — occasional bites) so the least we can do is give something back. But with so many pet products available, how do you find something that will satisfy your furry family member?
boreal.org

Video: Minnesota family gets a new home for the holidays

A Brooklyn Park family that has been living out of a hotel just received a surprise Christmas present: The gift of a new home. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS was there to capture the emotional moments Wednesday morning when the family learned about the secret fundraising effort happening on their behalf. In...
NOLA.com

5 tips for keeping dogs and cats safe during New Year's fireworks celebrations

As we prepare to ring in the New Year, this is my yearly public service announcement that fireworks — the loud bangs and booms, screeching sounds and bright flashes of lights — can be terrifying for pets. Even those that are normally not bothered by loud sounds or lightning and thunder can become stressed by fireworks.
The Conscious Cat

2021 Cat Product of the Year

On Monday, I featured my choices for the 10 best cat products of 2021. It can be challenging to pick just one product out of all the products I receive for review every year. This year, the choice was easy. My choice for the 2021 Best Cat Product of the Year is:
