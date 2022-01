Foreign revellers on Indonesia's resort island of Bali have been warned they may be deported if they are caught violating Covid-19 health rules during New Year celebrations, authorities warned on Thursday. "Get ready to be kicked out," Bali immigration office head Jamaruli Manihuruk said in an interview with AFP, warning that health rules must be observed as the country seeks to fend off the Omicron variant now sweeping the world. Bali's governor has barred carnivals, fireworks and gatherings of more than 50 people over the Christmas and New Year period. Malls, restaurants and cafes must shut by 10 pm, and only operate at 75 percent capacity.

