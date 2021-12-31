ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Dasatinib Market Report 2021: Relevant Concepts, Sales 2016-2020, Major Manufacturers 2016-2020, Prices 2020-2021, Future Prospects 2021-2025

By PR Newswire
DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Dasatinib Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dasatinib, developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb, is an anti-tumor drug. It was first approved by the FDA in 2006 for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in the chronic and accelerated phases that are resistant or intolerant to previous treatment with imatinib. In 2011, Dasatinib was approved in China. By 2020, the two manufacturers in China's Dasatinib market are Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG.

According to the market research, the sales of Dasatinib have increased year by year from 2016 to 2020, with the most significant growth in 2018. The annual growth rate is 48.72 % from CNY51 million in 2017 to CNY75 million in 2018. The main reason for the increase is that China has undertaken an effort to cut healthcare costs, requiring insurance to cover 70% of costs since the national drug price negotiations in 2017. The CAGR of Dasatinib sales in 2016-2020 is 28.55%.

The analyst analyzes that its sales will have an upward trend from 2021 to 2025 as the Chinese Dasatinib market expands. At present, 3 companies in China are in the approval stage of Dasatinib generic drugs. After the success of the approvals, the competition in the Chinese Dasatinib market will become more intense and the price will be less than before.

Hence, the sales volume will increase accordingly. In addition, Dasatinib has been approved for 4 indications internationally, and only 2 indications have been approved in China. The number of indications approved in China is likely to increase, then sales still have the potential to increase. Topics Covered:

  • The impact of COVID-19 on China's Dasatinib market
  • Sales value of China's Dasatinib 2016-2020
  • Competitive landscape of China's Dasatinib market
  • Prices of Dasatinib in China
  • Prices of Dasatinib in China by regions and manufacturers
  • Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Dasatinib market
  • Prospect of China's Dasatinib market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered: 1 Relevant Concepts of Dasatinib1.1 Indications for Dasatinib1.2 Development of Dasatinib in China1.3 Governmental Approval of Dasatinib in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Dasatinib sales in China 2 Sales of Dasatinib in China, 2016-20202.1 Sales Value of Dasatinib2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Regions2.2 Sales Volume of Dasatinib2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume2.2.2 Sales Volume by Regions2.3 Sales of Dasatinib by Dosage Form in China, 2016-20202.3.1 Tablet2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms 3 Analysis of Major Dasatinib Manufacturers in China, 2016-20203.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Dasatinib Manufacturers3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Volume3.2 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.3.2.1 Enterprise Profile3.2.2 Sales of Yinishu (Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.'s Dasatinib) in China3.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG3.3.1 Enterprise Profile3.3.2 Sales of SPRYCEL (Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG's Dasatinib) in China 4 Prices of Dasatinib for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-20214.1 Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Yinish)4.2 Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharma EEIG (SPRYCEL) 5 Prospect of Chinese Dasatinib Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Dasatinib Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Dasatinib Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

