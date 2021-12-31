ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CES To Open With 2200 In-Person Exhibitors

By PR Newswire
 1 day ago

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that CES® 2022 will be closing one day early, and the in-person event will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-7, 2022. The step was taken as an additional safety measure to the current health protocols that have been put in place for CES.

Over 2200 exhibitors are confirmed to exhibit in person at CES 2022. In the last two weeks, 143 additional companies have signed up to exhibit in person. Construction of exhibitors' show floor space is well underway and soon attendees will be able to see and experience the latest tech innovations.

"As the world's most influential technology event, CES is steadfast in its pledge to be the gathering place to showcase products and discuss ideas that will ultimately make our lives better," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We are shortening the show to three days and have put in place comprehensive health measures for the safety of all attendees and participants."

Those that are unable to travel to Las Vegas for CES 2022 have the flexibility to join digitally and will have the opportunity to experience the magic of Las Vegas. Digital registration will grant access to more than 40 livestreamed conference sessions, keynotes, select Media Days press conferences and the ability to engage with exhibitors at CES. Additional registration information can be found at CES registration.

Those that are traveling to Las Vegas can find important details on updated health protocols and show entry process below to make their CES arrival and entry experience as smooth as possible.

Arrival Instructions — CES 2022

1 ) Before Leaving Home All attendees must be FULLY vaccinated against COVID-19. Only individuals who are fully vaccinated will be able to pick up a CES badge and access CES in-person in Las Vegas.

CES also recommends individuals test for COVID-19 prior to departing for Las Vegas. International travelers coming to the U.S. must have a COVID test within 24 hours before departing for the U.S. Please check your airline website for more details.

2) Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination (REQUIRED) All attendees MUST show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend CES in Las Vegas. If one is unable to do so, attendee will not receive a CES 2022 badge to access the official show venues.

  • U.S. based attendees are encouraged to use CLEAR's free mobile app and Health Pass feature to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination and expedite their CES badge pick up. Learn more.
  • Non-U.S. based attendees, as well as U.S. based attendees who may be unable to use CLEAR, will need to provide their proof of vaccination at designated locations on-site. Learn more.

3) Pick up badge BEFORE entering show facilities (REQUIRED) Attendees must pick up their own CES badge. Attendees cannot pick up badges for other attendees.

If arriving at McCarran Airport, CES recommends attendees use the Badge Pickup locations in the airport terminal, located in Terminals 1 and 3, to show proof of vaccination and obtain their show badge and Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test

If attendees are not using the CLEAR app, they must go to a designated Customer Service Center location or airport locations to show their COVID-19 vaccine documentation. Customer Service Centers are located in public access areas before a CES security checkpoint. Once attendees provide proof of vaccination and pick up their badge, they will not need to verify their vaccination status again.

4) Test Before Entering a CES VenueCES requests that attendees test for COVID-19 less than 24 hours before entering a CES venue.

CES will give attendees one complimentary Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test kit, provided by Abbott, when they collect their badge. Test kits are available at select Badge Pickup and Customer Service Center locations. If attendees pick up their badge at a location that does not have test kit distribution, attendees may go to one of the Customer Service Centers to pick up their test kit.

CES recommends attendees use their complimentary Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Self Test less than 24 hours before entering an official show venue. The test is easy to use, requires only a shallow nasal swab, takes 15 minutes and one can do it from the convenience of their hotel room. NOTE: Each kit contains 2 tests.

During CES 2022 5) Mask during the Show (REQUIRED)Masks are required for large indoor events in the State of Nevada. Attendees will be required to wear masks as follows:

  • In exhibit booths and indoor exhibit facilities.
  • In conference and keynote rooms.
  • CES shuttle buses and any CES transportation services.

6) Test if experiencing COVID-19 Symptoms If an attendee is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms while at a CES venue, they are to immediately visit a First Aid area in the venue in which they are located to obtain a COVID-19 test.

At Show Close 7) PCR Tests for International Travelers Returning Home CES will provide complimentary RT-PCR testing for attendees who are traveling back to their international destination and who require a test to travel. Attendees will be required to present proof of outbound international travel within 72 hours to be eligible to receive your test at no charge. Please check your airlines to understand when you will need to test.

About CES:CES® is the most influential tech event in the world - the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-7, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators - from startups to global brands - helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® - the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech

UPCOMING EVENTS

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ces-to-open-with-2200-in-person-exhibitors-301452409.html

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association

