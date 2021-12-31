ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Claire Life Introduces Kitchen Soap Saddle

By PR Newswire
DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Claire Life is proud to introduce Kitchen Soap Saddle!

During the pandemic Claire Benton, currently a middle school math teacher, saw a kitchen need and invented a solution, the Kitchen Soap Saddle. Different from other sink caddies, this product allows you to hold both dish soap and a sponge in the center of any 2-sided sink. It is made of a high end material that gives it a ceramic feel and adds to the decor of the kitchen rather than appearing to be an organizational tool. Customers love it because the product keeps water rings off the back of the sink, and makes hand and dish washing easier than ever.

About Claire BentonClaire worked hard during the school year and summer to bring the product from a sketch, to prototype, to putting it on the market with a patent and it can be bought on the website www.kitchensoapsaddle.com or on etsy: Kitchen Soap Saddle for $35 or $40 if you want a custom engraving. You can keep up with her on instagram @kitchensoapsaddle.

Upgrade your kitchen now!

Contact: The Claire Life LLC Claire Benton 336-707-7945 info@theclairelife.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-claire-life-introduces-kitchen-soap-saddle-301452410.html

SOURCE The Claire Life

