ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China Docetaxel Market Report 2021: Sales 2016-2020, 2020 Major Manufacturers, Prices 2020-2021, Future Prospects 2021-2025

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Docetaxel Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the market research, the sales value of Docetaxel in the Chinese market remained constant from 2016 to 2019. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on China's hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, the sales value of Docetaxel in the Chinese market decreased to CNY1.112 billion in 2020, a year-on-year decrease of 16.79%. The CAGR of the sales value of Docetaxel in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2020 was -3.86%.

Docetaxel, sold under the brand name Taxotere, is a paclitaxel anti-tumor drug used for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Docetaxel injection was first developed and produced by the French company Rhone Planck Lean (later renamed Aventis, also known as Sanofi-Aventis). It was first approved for marketing by the European Union in 1995 and approved in China in 1996. By 2020, there were several manufacturers in the Chinese Docetaxel market.The analyst expects that with the alleviation of the COVID-19 epidemic, sales of Docetaxel will have a restorative growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, 4.57 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in China in 2020, and the overall cancer incidence increased by about 3.9% annually.

Therefore, the sales volume of Docetaxel for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer will increase with the increase of colon cancer patients and there is room for sales to rise. At the same time, compared with similar drugs, Docetaxel is safer and more effective, the sales volume will grow in the future. Topics Covered:

  • The impact of COVID-19 on China's Docetaxel market
  • Sales value of China's Docetaxel 2016-2020
  • Competitive landscape of China's Docetaxel market
  • Prices of Docetaxel in China
  • Prices of Docetaxel in China by regions and manufacturers
  • Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Docetaxel market
  • Prospect of China's Docetaxel market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered: 1 Relevant Concepts of Docetaxel1.1 Indications for Docetaxel 1.2 Development of Docetaxel in China 1.3 Governmental Approval of Docetaxel in China1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Docetaxel Sales in China 2 Sales of Docetaxel in China, 2016-20202.1 Sales Value of Docetaxel 2.1.1 Overall Sales Value2.1.2 Sales Value by Region 2.2 Sales Volume of Docetaxel 2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume 2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region 2.3 Sales of Docetaxel by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020 2.3.1 Injection2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Form 3 Analysis of Major Docetaxel Manufacturers in China in 20203.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Docetaxel Manufacturers 3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value 3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume 3.2 Aventis Pharma SA3.2.1 Enterprise Profile 3.2.2 Sales of TAXOTERE (Aventis Pharma SA's Docetaxel) in China3.3 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.3.3.1 Enterprise Profile 3.3.2 Sales of Aisu (Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China3.4 Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.3.4.1 Enterprise Profile 3.4.2 Sales of Xichun (Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China3.5 Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.3.5.1 Enterprise Profile 3.5.2 Sales of Huiyu (Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China3.6 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd.3.6.1 Enterprise Profile 3.6.2 Sales of Tianlun (Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd.'s Docetaxel) in China 4 Prices of Docetaxel for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-20214.1 Aventis Pharma SA (TAXOTERE) 4.2 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. (Aisu)4.3 Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Xichun)4.4 Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Huiyu)4.5 Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co.,Ltd. (Tianlun) 5 Prospect of Chinese Docetaxel Market, 2021-20255.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Docetaxel Market Development5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Docetaxel Market5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges5.2 Forecast on Market Size 5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

Companies Mentioned

  • Aventis Pharma SA
  • Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.
  • Shenzhen Wanle Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Sichuan Huiyu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
  • Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m41aty

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/china-docetaxel-market-report-2021-sales-2016-2020-2020-major-manufacturers-prices-2020-2021-future-prospects-2021-2025-301452360.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Key Market#Researchandmarkets Com#Chinese#Cagr#Taxotere#French#Rhone Planck Lean#Sanofi Aventis#The European Union
TheStreet

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2022-2026 With 2020 As The Base Year

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market, By Product (Apheresis Systems, Infusion Devices, Blood Warmers, Venous Access Devices, Filters, Others), By Blood Component (Whole Blood, Plasma, RBC, Others), By End User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Biomaterials Markets, 2021-2027 - Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular, Neurological, & Orthopedic Disorders Is Anticipated To Create Major Demand

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biomaterials Market, By Material Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Polymeric Biomaterials, Ceramics, Natural Biomaterials), By Application (Cardiovascular, Orthopedic, Ophthalmology, Dental, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global biomaterials market is expected to register substantial rate of...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Li Auto Inc. December 2021 Delivery Update

BEIJING, China, Jan. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 14,087 Li ONEs in December 2021, representing a 130.0% increase year over year. This took its fourth quarter deliveries to 35,221, up 40.2% quarter over quarter and 143.5% year over year. Total deliveries in 2021 increased 177.4% year over year to 90,491. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 124,088 since the vehicle's market debut.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
China
TheStreet

XPENG P7 Sports Sedan (Photo: Business Wire)

XPeng Inc. ("XPeng" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV, HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for December 2021 and the fourth quarter 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220101005002/en/. XPeng delivered 16,000 Smart EVs in...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

China Capecitabine Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Capecitabine Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Capecitabine is a pyrimidine analog (pentoxycarbonyl-deoxy-cytosine nucleoside) that has anti-tumor activity to inhibit a variety of solid tumors, including breast and colon cancer. Capecitabine was developed by Roche. Its product, XELODA was approved to enter the Chinese market in 2001. By 2020, there are several manufacturers in the Capecitabine market in China.According to the market research, the sales of Capecitabine in the Chinese market increased year by year from 2016 to 2019. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the hospital's overall diagnosis and treatment services, sales in 2020 decreased to CNY 914 million, a year-on-year decrease of 9.31%. The CAGR of Capecitabine sales in the Chinese market from 2016 to 2020 is 1.21%.The analyst expects that with the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sales of Capecitabine in the Chinese market will have a restorative growth in 2021-2025. In 2020, the number of COVID-19 breast cancers worldwide reached 2.26 million, and the number of colon cancers reached 1.93 million, both of which were on the rise.
MARKETS
TheStreet

China Express Delivery Market Report 2021: Market Was Valued At CNY879.5 Billion - Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investigation Report on China's Express Delivery Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the analysis, the rapid rise of e-commerce in China in recent years and the surge in market demand have led to rapid growth in the express delivery industry. The volume of China's express delivery business has increased from 31.3 billion in 2016 to 83.4 billion in 2020. In 2020, the revenue of China's express delivery industry has reached CNY879.5 billion.According to the analysis, the efficiency and functions of express delivery services are better than ordinary postal services in China, but the charges are also significantly higher than ordinary postal services. There are three types of courier services: intra-city courier, domestic inter-city courier, and international courier.In 2020, China's online retail sales value reached CNY11,760.1 billion, with a year-on-year increase of 10.9%. Among them, the online retail sales value of physical goods was CNY975.9 billion, with an increase of 14.8%, accounting for 24.9% of the total retail sales of consumer goods; among the online retail sales of physical goods, food, clothing, and consumer goods increased by 30.6% and 5.8% and 16.2% respectively.The Chinese government has issued a series of policies to support the development of the express delivery industry, and some local governments have also issued policies to support the development of the express delivery industry in the region. However, the development of China's express delivery industry also has some risks and challenges, such as rising rents and labor costs leading to an increase in overall costs. And some government policies may also have an adverse effect on China's express delivery industry.Due to the extensive development of China's express delivery industry, severe homogeneity competition, the continued decline in profit margins, and capital needs of large infrastructure, many private express companies that have difficulty in obtaining bank loans have chosen to be listed to raise funds to increase their competitive advantage in the market. By 2020, the market structure of China's express delivery industry has not undergone major changes.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; UK Approves Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 36,379.65 while the NASDAQ fell 0.09% to 15,727.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.03% to 4,777.17. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 55,252,820 cases with around 845,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,838,800 cases and 481,080 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,277,230 COVID-19 cases with 619,020 deaths. In total, there were at least 286,977,620 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,448,550 deaths.
STOCKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Household Kitchen Blenders Market to grow by USD 781.62 million from 2020 to 2025| Ease of Use, Portability & Convenience for Consumers to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Kitchen Blenders Market by Product (countertop blenders and immersion blenders), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global $24.26 Bn Rheumatoid Arthritis Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers And Acquisitions And New Product Developments

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Corticosteroids, Others), Treatment, Diagnosis, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market was...
MARKETS
TheStreet

2020 - 2021 Renminbi Internationalisation Policy And Progress Report: Key Events, Outcomes, And Future Policy

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 2020 - 2021 Renminbi Internationalisation Policy and Progress Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The 2020-2021 Renminbi Internationalisation Policy and Progress Report provides an overview of China's ongoing efforts to drive greater offshore usage and internationalisation of its official currency...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market 2021 Global Major Manufacturers Analysis and Industrial Applications Report Forecasts To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings Market – Global Research Report 2021-2028". The global Synthetic & Bio-Based Coatings market is estimated at million US$ in 2021 and is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of % in the forecast period between 2022 and 2028.
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
79K+
Post
354K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy