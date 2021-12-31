ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One World Universe Purchases 10 Apocalyptic Apes NFTs, A Derivative Collection Of The Famous Bored Ape Yacht Club

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries such as the Metaverse and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, has invested in and purchased 10 Apocalyptic Apes on Open Sea, which are a derivative collection of the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

According to One World management, the Apocalyptic Apes are an up-and-coming collection of 8,888 Post Apocalypse themed Chimp NFTs. The collection developer states these apes are coming back in time to help prevent the future from which they came.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club is a collection of 10,000 NFTs, each depicting an ape with different traits and visual attributes. It may sound arcane, but it's one of the most prestigious NFT collections in the world. Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry and Post Malone are among its star-studded members. As of this morning, the floor price for an ape NFT was 60 ETH (approximately $225,000 USD). That price is still up $25,000 even though the price of Ethereum has dropped. Another collection, the Mutant Ape NFTs are the company's opinion, a less expensive means for collectors to still own a famous ape NFT. Mutant Apes have a floor price as of this morning of 11.5 ETH (approximately $43,000 USD).

"The NFT market is red hot, and we are speculating that the average joe NFT buyer/investor will have a hard time even paying $43k for a piece of digital art. We feel the Apocalyptic Apes is a 3rd tier and a perfect price range for Ape NFT enthusiasts on a budget can invest in. This morning we swept the floor and grabbed 10 of them to HODL in our Metaverse Holding portfolio," stated Dana Salzarulo of OWUV.

In other notes, the company will release its promised shareholder letter later today and recap the 2021 year as well as what is in store for 2022. One World Universe has developed 2 of its own NFT collections including OneWorld ALIENS CLUB and SolGORILLAS GANG which will launch early January of 2022. Shareholders that wish to join our NFT Discord channel can visit https://discord.gg/7Cj7Ptsf.

For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts on twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT and www.twitter.com/OneWorldU or visit our websites at www.oneworlduniverseinc.com and www.JCHoldingCorp.com.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC: OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office

