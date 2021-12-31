ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secretary Blinken’s Call with Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio

By Office of the Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. Secretary Blinken...

dallassun.com

Finnish President says Russian proposals for NATO challenge European security

Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
Marietta Daily Journal

Putin ‘satisfied’ with Biden call ahead of security talks

MOSCOW — Russia expressed satisfaction with the outcome of Thursday’s phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, easing the monthlong standoff over Ukraine even as the U.S. repeated its warning to Moscow to de-escalate tensions. While White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in...
NBC News

Biden plans to reaffirm support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy on Sunday

President Joe Biden plans to speak by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday to reaffirm U.S. support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the White House told reporters on Friday. Russia has amassed 100,000 troops along the Ukrainian border, prompting fears of an invasion as early as...
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN welcomes dialogue between US, Russia after Putin-Biden call

New York [US], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations welcomes the dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Joe Biden on security and strategic issues, UN associate spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino told Sputnik. On Thursday, the two presidents held a telephone call to discuss escalating tensions over Ukraine...
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on Russian Court Decisions to Liquidate Memorial

The following joint statement was issued by the United States of America, Australia, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. We deplore the decisions by two Russian courts to forcibly close International Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center. For more than three decades, Memorial has fulfilled a unique role in documenting historical crimes and recovering for posterity the memory of the tens of millions of victims of political repression in the country. Memorial has also advocated tirelessly for the protection of human rights in Russia, exposing appalling abuses, including in the North Caucasus, and maintaining a growing list of individuals it considers to be political prisoners. The claim by Russian authorities that Memorial Human Rights Center’s principled and peaceful work “justifies extremism and terrorism” cannot be accepted. Memorial’s work has never been more needed.
Axios

Biden lays out "two paths" for Ukraine crisis in call with Putin

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 50 minutes on Thursday, in what a senior U.S. official characterized as a "serious and substantive" phone call setting the parameters for high-stakes security talks in Europe next month. Why it matters: Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its...
abc17news.com

Biden talks sanctions, Putin warns of rupture over Ukraine

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has warned Russia’s Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine. Putin has responded that such a U.S. move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the nations. The two leaders spoke frankly for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser says further U.S. sanctions “would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences.” The White House says Biden made clear that the U.S. and its allies “will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
MarketWatch

Biden to discuss Russian security demands in Thursday call with Putin

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak Thursday as the Russian leader has stepped up his demands for security guarantees in Eastern Europe. The two leaders will discuss “a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said...
CBS News

Biden and Putin to speak Thursday amid tensions over Ukraine

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on the phone on Thursday, the White House said Wednesday. The call was requested by Putin, a White House official said. The White House said the two leaders will discuss "a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," although...
U.S. Department of State

Third Anniversary of Paul Whelan’s Detention in Russia

Three years ago today, Paul Whelan was detained by Russian authorities. He traveled to Russia as a tourist and was imprisoned and sentenced on false charges. Secretary Blinken has been very clear about the need for Russia to release U.S. citizens Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed unconditionally and immediately so they can be home with their families. Their release remains a vital priority for the United States.
dallassun.com

Germany's new foreign minister questions chancellor's past decision

Shortly after assuming the post, Germany's foreign minister has called into question Berlin's arms sales outside the EU and NATO, calling for a rethink of military contracts. Annalena Baerbock told Germany's dpa news agency that the traffic light coalition, which is currently at the helm, has "made it clear that it will reexamine the arms export policies of recent years." She added that the new government was "working on an arms export law that would clarify the criteria according to which arms exports are approved." Germany's top diplomat stressed that the sale of weapons was not merely a question of economy and profit, but rather one of "foreign policy, human rights and international relations."
