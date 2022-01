Although nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have continued to gain popularity, they have a seemingly small audience size, primarily limited to those already active in the cryptocurrency world. One of the main reasons for the lack of adoption is the underlying technology not being seen for more than its ability to be added to a collection. However, many fail to realize that NFT usage extends far beyond digital art pieces. NFTs can also be used to create online experiences and games for a population eager for adventure.

