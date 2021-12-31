Ax attack at NJ Walgreens leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police are searching for an ax-wielding assailant who attacked a man at a Walgreens in Jersey City on Friday morning.

The 43-year-old victim was inside the pharmacy at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue around 6:40 a.m. when a person with an ax attacked him, police said.

The assailant took off and was still on the loose Friday, Jersey City police told NJ.com .

The victim was hospitalized with injuries to his head, face and hand. He is expected to survive.

Police recovered the ax and are continuing to investigate.

No description of a suspect has been released.