ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ax attack at NJ Walgreens leaves man hospitalized, suspect at large

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sspak_0da3WDED00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- Police are searching for an ax-wielding assailant who attacked a man at a Walgreens in Jersey City on Friday morning.

The 43-year-old victim was inside the pharmacy at John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Communipaw Avenue around 6:40 a.m. when a person with an ax attacked him, police said.

The assailant took off and was still on the loose Friday, Jersey City police told NJ.com .

The victim was hospitalized with injuries to his head, face and hand. He is expected to survive.

Police recovered the ax and are continuing to investigate.

No description of a suspect has been released.

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#John F Kennedy Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walgreens
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy