Financial Expert Hakeem Webb Closes 2021 with Tips on Money Management

WAOK News Talk
 4 days ago

Hakeem Webb from the National Christian Financial Advisors breaks down the 2021 year-end financial cleaning of out with the old and in with the new financial habits for 2022.

Related
azbigmedia.com

4 tips to help achieve your financial resolutions

Saving money and getting finances in order is consistently one of the top New Year’s resolutions. In the current environment, 88% of Americans are concerned with inflation and many do not anticipate their finances to improve in 2022. What are the top four tips for tackling your finances and financial resolutions in 2022?
TEMPE, AZ
30Seconds

On the Same Financial Page: 7 Expert Tips for Couples to Get Their Finances in Order This Year

One of the most popular New Year’s goals for couples is to get their financial house in order. Unfortunately, good intentions usually die quickly because most people don’t know where to start, let alone how to maintain solid financial habits throughout the year. Marlow and Chris Felton, a husband and wife team who help couples get on the same financial page and authors of Couples Money, offer these seven tips for couples who are serious about their finances this year:
RELATIONSHIPS
#Money Management#Christian
TODAY.com

Tips and tricks to manage your money in the 2022

It’s time to recover and forge ahead after splurging during the holidays. NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY to talk about paying down your holiday debt, saving at the pump and the grocery store, and the best ways to tackle your loan repayments.Dec. 31, 2021.
PERSONAL FINANCE
spectrumnews1.com

Expert says financial resolutions start with credit score

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Julia King was a mom of two when she was in school for social work. She paid for classes and supported her family by helping people repair their credit. “I love it when people call me from the closing table or they call me and say 'Julia ‘my score went up 100 points oh my God, we're almost there.’ They refinance their car loan and save hundreds of dollars every month. They're able to stop renting and paying half the price by purchasing a home and building equity and building something for their family and future,” said King.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Daily South

The Easiest Ways To Save Money on Groceries, According to a Financial Expert

Grocery shopping today looks a lot different than it did, say, five years ago, let alone a decade ago. While giant grocery vending machines, grocery delivery services, as well as online grocery options have all given grocery shopping a face-lift, there is still a common goal linked to grocery shopping in the past as well as the present: saving money.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lesko Financial: Top 10 Money Priorities for 2022

A new survey reveals that U.S. workers have used the financial challenges of the pandemic to create a fresh approach to improving their money habits in the coming year. Greg Lesko counts down the Top 10 Money Priorities for 2022 on this week’s Lesko Financial segment.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WTVR-TV

Minimize major money mistakes with help from financial expert, JB Bryan

RICHMOND, Va. --JB Bryan, President and Chief Investment Officer at JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. explains how you can avoid these 5 money mistakes. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday evening and Sunday morning ,visit their website.
RICHMOND, VA
ngscsports.com

Baby Boomer Brotherhood Financial Tips for 2022

Being a Baby Boomer Brother, you need to start thinking about saving money for retirement and 2022 is the time to make this happen in a big way. In the coming year, you should make the following financial moves to set yourself up for a comfortable and prosperous old age.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WGAL

Financial tips for end of 2021

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — As the end of the year approaches, you may be thinking about getting your finances in order. WGAL News 8's Meredith Jorgensen spoke with an expert about what you should be doing right now, and you can watch her report in the video player above.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mywomenmagazine.com

Strategies to Achieve Better Financial Management

Women can play various roles in their lives. They can be career women, household managers, or both. In any case, women will be handling finances. Nowadays, money is a vital aspect to fulfill daily needs. You will also need money to support emergency cases and other unplanned events. Given this...
PERSONAL FINANCE
newyorkcitynews.net

Essential Tips for Creating a Good Financial Plan

If you want to have an active role in managing your finances, then the first thing you need to do is to have a financial plan. As they say, if you fail to plan, you plan to fail. And you don't want to fail when it comes to finances. There are many so-called experts out there who are offering advice on financial planning.
PERSONAL FINANCE
yourerie

Your Money: Financial planning vs retirement planning

Many people view financial planning and retirement planning as the same thing, but they are very different. On this segment of Your Money, Roland Kljunich, President of Roland Financial Wealth Management and Author of the book Magnetic Retirement, explains those differences and how they can impact you.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Real Simple

Smart Money Management Tips for First-Time Parents

Having kids can upend your finances—as 36-year-old Nicholas (not his real name), a first-time dad in Austin, Texas, can definitely attest. On this week's Money Confidential, he explains that even though he was able to clear away debt before his daughter was born, the expenses of new fatherhood threw him for a loop. "Having a child changes the dynamic entirely because it does come with a lot of expenses," he says. "Child care is wildly expensive in most of the country, but especially in big cities, and even in Austin, it can be like a second mortgage for a lot of people."
AUSTIN, TX
WAOK News Talk

Atlanta, GA
