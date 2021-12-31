Heavy snow for the West and severe storm threat for the South

ROANOKE, Va. – Winter storm alerts are in effect for the region through Monday morning. We’ll start this article off with the “short, sweet and to the point.” However, we encourage you to read the details. This is a tricky forecast!. Short and Sweet. The chance...
Winter Storm Warnings go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, Mercer, Bland, and Tazewell until 12pm Monday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 pm tonight for Pocahontas, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell until 11 am Monday. Tonight, as temperatures continue to fall...
PHILADELPHIA - Several local school districts have reported closures as a winter storm approaches that could dump half a foot of snow in parts of the region. Most of the early closures include school districts in southern and coastal New Jersey, where forecasters expect the brunt of the storm to hit. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday night issued a State of Emergency for five counties, including Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean.
Take a look at the list of school closings here. A drastic weather change is in store for the greater Philadelphia region, with a winter storm possibly dumping snow in some neighborhoods Monday morning. The NBC10 First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert between 4 a.m. and 4...
The D.C. area is expected to get 1 to 5 inches of snow Monday after mild weather Sunday and high temperatures in the 60s. Storm Team4 is in Weather Alert mode and says to expect a storm Monday that may affect your schedule. D.C. advised residents to plan on slippery road conditions that could snarl the morning commute.
In what might be 2022’s first understatement, the National Weather Service announced Sunday morning there had been “a large change” in the forecast overnight. According to the National Weather Service, a winter storm on Monday is expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow in upper New Castle County, 3 to 4 inches from Bear to Smyrna, 4 ... Read More
Delmarva's first snow of 2022 is coming Monday, according to weather forecasters, which could impact the morning commute.
The amount of snow predicted varies, and the National Weather Service says there are likely to be further changes, potentially significant, to their forecast.
An intense low-pressure system will evolve this evening into tonight. Rain will begin to spread back into the region late this afternoon with a quick change to snow for SE KY and SW VA this evening as cold air quickly moves in. A change to snow is expected for the Tri-Cities after midnight with heavy snow of 1 to 3 inches per hour expected. This is going to be a HIGH impact snow.
TRENTON - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday issued a State of Emergency for five counties ahead of a winter storm that forecasters are still trying to get a grip on. Murphy announced during a winter storm briefing that Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, and Ocean counties will enter a state of emergency sometime Sunday night.
The National Weather Service has expanded its winter storm warnings for overnight, with up to more snow now in the forecast. A winter storm warning begins at 1 a.m. Monday for Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, Stafford, Fauquier and eastern Loudoun counties. Forecasters are calling for three to seven inches of snow for most of the D.C. area and south, with snow heavy at times and wind gusts up to 35 mph.
After temperatures in the 60s on Sunday, Maryland is set to get the first measurable snow since Feb. 22, 2021. The National...
A winter storm expected to drop up to 8 inches of snow on parts of New Jersey has led school districts to call for closures and delayed openings Monday, which would have been the first day back to school after winter break. The southern half of the state is expected...
A surprise winter storm could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow to the southern half of New Jersey - with a potential pocket of 6-8 inches south of Atlantic City - starting late tonight and snarl the Monday morning commute, the National Weather Service is reporting. A winter storm...
A quick-moving storm system coupled with the arrival of sharply colder temperatures could bring a round of snowfall to much of the region. The timeframe for potential snowfall is overnight through around noon on Monday, Jan. 3. "It may be hard to believe that any snow is on the way,...
Heading back to work or school on Monday? A sneaky storm from the southern United States will swing northward and strengthen enough to blast part of the mid-Atlantic region with a dose of heavy snow as dramatically colder air sweeps in, AccuWeather meteorologists say. While the exact track and strength...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter storm watches and warnings will be in effect for parts of Maryland late Sunday into early Monday as snow could fall and accumulate over the next 24 hours.
As of this evening, more information is still evolving regarding a winter storm that’s beginning to take shape well south of the region now. It’s going to bring light rain later tonight then after about 2 a.m., colder air will filter in changing rain to some wet snow and sleet for several hours.
A potent cold front will begin to bring colder air into the region Sunday night, along with some...
