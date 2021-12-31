All three major indexes finish 2021 in the green

The NASDAQ 100 fell initially on Wednesday but gained back the losses to form a relatively unchanged candlestick. At this point, only the true gamblers are out there trying to trade it. The Santa Claus rally appears to be over so now I think the next couple of days are simply going to be people grinding away and killing time between now and next year. Keep in mind that a lot of books need to be flattened out at the end of the year so that managers can report profits to customers, and then almost immediately managers will have to put money back on in order to take risk for the following year.

