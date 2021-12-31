ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All three major indexes finish 2021 in the green

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Finishes Day Relatively Unchanged

The NASDAQ 100 fell initially on Wednesday but gained back the losses to form a relatively unchanged candlestick. At this point, only the true gamblers are out there trying to trade it. The Santa Claus rally appears to be over so now I think the next couple of days are simply going to be people grinding away and killing time between now and next year. Keep in mind that a lot of books need to be flattened out at the end of the year so that managers can report profits to customers, and then almost immediately managers will have to put money back on in order to take risk for the following year.
Housing Index shows renting beats buying in eight major U.S. markets

As the cost of housing continues to soar, deciding whether to buy a home or rent one is a virtual toss-up in many parts of the country. But the decision is clear-cut in eight major metropolitan areas, according to an analysis by professors at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Florida International University.
A Bearish Sign Appears On TC Energy's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Major change in trend commodity index, oats, oil, soybeans

12/28 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 4 handle gap up and then rallied another 12 handles into an 9:59 AM high of the day and a new all-time high. From that high, the S&P declined 16 handles into a 10:19 AM low. From that low, the S&P traded in a 10 handle whipsaw sideways trading range, culminating with a high at 11:57 AM. From that high, the S&P declined 20 handles into a 12:35 PM low of the day. From that low, the S&P zig zagged 14 handles higher into a 3:48 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined about 9 handles into the close.
As omicron fears ease, is an economic boom in the works?

TIFIN plans to transform the world of wealth

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks ended another wobbly day mostly higher, enough for the S&P 500 to notch another record high. The benchmark index edged up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. Retailers and companies reliant on consumer spending were among the better performers coming off the Christmas holiday shopping season. With two trading days left in the year, the S&P 500 is headed for a gain of more than 27% for 2021, nearly as big as its gain in 2019.
Major Indexes Walk Into Christmas With 3 Straight Wins

Wall Street was feeling merry ahead of the Christmas break tomorrow, thanks to new data easing Covid-19 concerns and the emergency authorization for the Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) antiviral pills. The Dow settled with a 196-point gain, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq walked away with solid wins as well, as all three extended their win streaks for a third-straight session. All three major benchmarks gained during the holiday-shortened week as well.
Metaverse a whole new paradigm: Blancato

Gold set for worst performance in six years, steadies above $1,800

Gold was on course to record its worst performance in six years, though prices steadied above the key $1,800 per ounce level in thin trade on Thursday as a weak dollar countered pressure from firm Treasury yields. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,801.40 per ounce by 0353 GMT. U.S....
S&P index moves closer to all time high close

The S&P index is moving closer to its all-time high close. That level comes in at 4739.72. The high price just reached 4733.19. The price closed last week at 4620.65. On Monday the index gap lower reaching a low price of 4531.10 before starting a three day rally that has seen the index move up some 165 points or 3.62% from the close on Monday.
Media Stocks Rebound Tuesday After Omicron Selloff; Dow, Major Indexes Higher

UPDATED with Tuesday morning turnaround: Markets and media shares rallied Tuesday after a scary dip the day before on Omicron jitters. The Dow is up 300 points and other indexes are trending higher as well in morning trade with media stocks looking strong. Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Fox and Lionsgate were all solidly in the green. Exhibitors and movie theater advertising platform National CineMedia were up as well, reaping the benefits a day late of the spectacular box office debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Imax is up 3.3%, AMC Entertainment by 2%, Cinemark by 3.7%, Marcus by 4.5% and NCMI 5.3%. The...
Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
