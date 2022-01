Who is truly the best forward in the NBA? Other than Kevin Durant, the two names that appear in the conversation are easily LeBron James and Giannis Antetokunmpo. LeBron James was named the greatest player of the past decade for his 4 NBA championships and consistency as the best passer and leader in the game. His basketball I.Q. is sensational and he has drawn comparisons to the great Magic Johnson for his play with the ball. Of course, The King has been the face of the league for a very long time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO