Common Types of Personal Injury Cases

By Mason Rashtian
 6 days ago

Personal injury falls under “tort” law. It allows an injured party to be compensated for harm he/she suffered as a result of someone else’s careless act (negligence) or intentional conduct (such as assault and battery). What are the most common types of personal injury actions?. 1....

Law.com

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Removes Personal Injury Lawsuit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Craig Marshall Klaasen to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Goodman & Goodman and the Law Offices of Richard E. Stark on behalf of Ibrahim Giwa and Oluwafunmi Olatunji. The case is 1:21-cv-05141, Giwa et al v. Klaasen.
LAW
Racine County Eye

3 Tips for Finding the Best Personal Injury Lawyer

We all have been at a point in our lives when we meet with unforeseen circumstances, which is why it is scary to admit that you might need a personal injury lawyer to deal with such unfortunate scenarios and get your legal rights. However, most people do not really think...
LAW
norcalrecord.com

Dec. 20: Superior Court of California for San Francisco County docket for "personal injury/property damage - vehicle related" cases

The following cases categorized as "personal injury/property damage - vehicle related" were on the docket in the Superior Court of California for San Francisco County on Dec. 20. All case details are allegations only and should not be taken as fact:. Case/Case #Lawyers. Dillon Lee; Jennifer H. Lee; Sydney Lee...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cody Enterprise

Woman charged with 2 DUIs in 3 days

A recent transplant to Park County is being accused of driving under the influence of controlled substances twice in the same week. Lauren Davis, 31, who had just started working at a Cody daycare, was arrested for a second DUI on Dec. 16, just three days after being cited for the same crime, when she allegedly crossed into an oncoming lane of travel and struck another vehicle in Powell. She is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and failure to perform duty upon colliding with a vehicle or property for allegedly performing a hit and run on a Canyon Avenue light pole in Cody.
CODY, WY
The Independent

Prosecutor wants US death penalty for police shooting pair

A prosecutor said Monday he'll ask the Justice Department to review the case of two people charged in the shootings of two police officers at a northern Illinois hotel with the intention of pursuing federal death penalty charges. Illinois is not a death penalty state, but the U.S. Attorney General can authorize the filing of a petition to seek the death penalty in a federal murder case under certain circumstances, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a bond hearing for Xandria Harris, 26, of Bradley in Kankakee County Circuit Court.“I will be submitting an official request to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bluebonnetnews.com

Temporary tags to be targeted in new law enforcement program

While some are issued by actual car dealerships, tens of thousands of fake temporary license plates are being sold online, and continue to fill roadways all over Texas. Texas lawmakers have acknowledged the issue, and are working on legislation to close the loop-holes in the system that has facilitated this issue, and minimize the number of wrongly issued tags in the future.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
ksl.com

Fatal shooting of Utah husband was not self-defense, charges say

MAGNA — Six months after a Magna woman allegedly shot and killed her husband in self-defense inside their martial arts studio, the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office has charged her with murder. Cynthia Vincent, 41, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony. On...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Key FBI informant in Michigan governor kidnapping case charged with fraud

In a fresh development to the high-profile Michigan governor kidnapping case, a key FBI informant has been charged with fraud.Wisconsin native Stephen Robeson was handed the charge last week, accused of defrauding a couple out of an SUV by convincing them to donate to a ‘charity’. He used a fabricated anti-child sex trafficking non-profit as a cover story, the criminal complaint states (via Buzzfeed).Both he, and his accomplice wife, Kimberley Robeson, face up to three and a half years in prison if convicted. These developments complicate an already fraught domestic terrorism case, involving a foiled plot to kidnap Michigan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newnan Times-Herald

Arrest Log: January 2022

An arrest constitutes only the initiation of charges, and those arrested are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law. The arresting departments are noted: Coweta County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Chattahoochee Hills Police Department (CHPD), Criminal Investigation Division (CID), Coweta Probation (CPRB), Child Support (CLDS), Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), District Court (DC), Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), Georgia Department of Public Safety (DOPS), Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), Georgia Department of Natural Resources (GDNR), Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Grantville City Court (GRTV), Grantville Police Department (GPD), Magistrate Court (MAG), Newnan City Court (NWCT), Newnan Police Department (NPD), Newnan Probation (NPRB), Palmetto Police Department (PPD), Department of Community Supervision (PARL), Private Investigator (PRIV), Senoia City Court (SNCT), Senoia Police Department (SPD), State Probation (STPR), Superior Court (SUP), U.S. Marshals (USM), or others.
NEWNAN, GA
Forsyth County News

Forsyth man faces federal charges for avoiding prosecution for rape, aggravated assault

A Forsyth County man already accused of kidnapping faces federal charges alleging he traveled to Mexico to avoid prosecution for rape and aggravated assault. According to an FBI agent’s affidavit, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alexis Ramanul Zecena-Lopez, 55, on Aug. 18 and charged him with rape, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. He was accused of pointing a gun at the victim and threatening to kill her while detaining her inside a bedroom of his residence, according to the FBI affidavit. The affidavit, which charges Zecena-Lopez with fleeing prosecution, said when released on bond, the Forsyth County man was given a GPS ankle monitor.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Magistrate recommends against tossing case against sheriff

A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an indictment accusing an Atlanta-area sheriff of violating the civil rights of people in his custody.The federal indictment against now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he violated the civil rights of five people who were being held at the county jail. Prosecutors say he used excessive force against the men when he ordered them held in a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.Lawyers for Hill had argued that the sheriff's use of a restraint chair does not amount to excessive force under any clearly established law and argued...
POLITICS
flarecord.com

Dec. 17: 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida docket for "sc - personal injury protection $5,001 - $8,000" cases

2021-SC-066135-O Steven Dell (plaintiff's attorney) Space Coast Corporate Health Services P. a Adrian Lesage AAO v. Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast. Robert Hoag (plaintiff's attorney) Path Medical LLC v. Garrison Prop and. 2021-SC-066192-O Gregory Gudin (plaintiff's attorney) Titusville Chiropractic & Injury Center Inc. v. Victoria Fire & Casualty Company.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Roswell woman gets 3 years in prison for $6 million PPP scam

A former Fulton County businesswoman who stole more than $6 million in pandemic relief funds will spend the next three years behind bars, according to a judge’s ruling. Hunter VanPelt, a 49-year-old Roswell woman, defrauded the federal government using the Paycheck Protection Program, meant to help small businesses stay afloat and retain employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. She secured more than $6 million worth of PPP loans with fraudulent applications.
ROSWELL, GA

