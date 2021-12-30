Financial Resolutions

A financial crisis can happen to anyone at any time. It can be caused by events beyond your control, or sometimes it can be self-caused. Life is not perfect and sometimes we make mistakes. If life was perfect, we wouldn’t be here. We are all here to learn from our mistakes so that we don’t have to repeat them again. If our problems were caused by events not within our control, we may become angry or frustrated, and that’s perfectly understandable. Nevertheless, how we react to the crisis and what happens to us going forward is still our responsibility.

