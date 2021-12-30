Financial Resolutions

The benefits of a Living Trust are that you can provide protection for your family, manage your assets if you become incapacitated or have a long-term illness, you can control the distribution of your assets, save income and estate taxes, an have some privacy that you would not otherwise have avoid the California Probate Court process. A Living Trust provides management during incapacity. If you become incapacitated, unable to handle your own affairs, who’s going to handle them for you? Well, if you haven’t planned ahead of time, your family has to go to a Court-supervised procedure called a Conservatorship, which, in California, is time-consuming and expensive.
