Santa Clarita, CA

Financial Resolutions

By Ivy Pierson
 6 days ago

Many of us start each New Year with a list of goals we are eager to achieve and a desire to “start fresh.” If improving your financial health is on your list of resolutions in 2022, consider these steps to build a stronger financial future. A successful...

Benefits of a Living Trust

The benefits of a Living Trust are that you can provide protection for your family, manage your assets if you become incapacitated or have a long-term illness, you can control the distribution of your assets, save income and estate taxes, an have some privacy that you would not otherwise have avoid the California Probate Court process. A Living Trust provides management during incapacity. If you become incapacitated, unable to handle your own affairs, who’s going to handle them for you? Well, if you haven’t planned ahead of time, your family has to go to a Court-supervised procedure called a Conservatorship, which, in California, is time-consuming and expensive.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Insurance for All Facets of Life

A 20-year financial industry veteran, State Farm agent Nilton Rodrigues brings a wealth of experience and knowledge when advising families on the appropriate insurance coverage to protect their assets. Helping customers with auto, homeowners, renters, health, disability, commercial vehicle, workers compensation, business liability and life insurance—Nilton can also help with...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
How Bankruptcy Helps When Facing A Financial Crisis

A financial crisis can happen to anyone at any time. It can be caused by events beyond your control, or sometimes it can be self-caused. Life is not perfect and sometimes we make mistakes. If life was perfect, we wouldn’t be here. We are all here to learn from our mistakes so that we don’t have to repeat them again. If our problems were caused by events not within our control, we may become angry or frustrated, and that’s perfectly understandable. Nevertheless, how we react to the crisis and what happens to us going forward is still our responsibility.
PERSONAL FINANCE
