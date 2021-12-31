ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Black and gold Hollywood wedding at The Ebell of Los Angeles

By Kirsten Ott Palladino
equallywed.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen and Jared married in October at The Ebell of Los Angeles in a black and gold Hollywood wedding decorated with a motif of stars and Broadway flair. They are from Las Vegas, but it was New York where Jared proposed. THE PROPOSAL. “I proposed to Stephen on the...

equallywed.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

The Reason Why Kelly LeBrock Left Hollywood

A supermodel and an actress, the lovely Kelly LeBrock is a well-known celebrity in the Hollywood area. She was in the industry for many years before she decided to leave her celebrity life behind. The lovely actress was born in the Big Apple in March of 1960. However, her family quickly left the city and headed overseas to raise their daughter in one of London’s most beautiful neighborhoods. She grew up in Kensington with her mother and father. Her mother is British, which is likely why the family moved to London. Her father, however, is French-Canadian. She began making a name for herself in the modeling industry when she was only 16. She was back in New York City – where she was born – and she was fighting to become a model. She didn’t make a name for herself overnight, but within three years of getting her modeling career off the ground, she was given the chance to star in her own 24-page spread in none other than Vogue magazine. It’s unheard of for a relatively unknown model to have that kind of spread, and there she was. Before long, she was modeling for Pantene – you already know this, though, because she is the model behind the famous line, “Don’t hate me because I’m beautiful”. At the age of 24, she was cast in her first film, and the rest is history. However, she’s not been in the spotlight in a long time. Fans want to know why? What happened to her? Did she quit Hollywood? Did she leave because she had no choice? What is her story? How does a woman go from being one of the most famous and most requested models at Ford to being virtually forgotten in the industry? Kelly LeBrock is no longer a part of Hollywood, and we know why.
CELEBRITIES
The Press

Los Angeles billboard for TLBR365 #CatchTheseCompliments

The Love Bomb Room Community Raises $12,000 For The Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood #CatchTheseCompliments Presented by RamsXor Group LLC Sponsored by The Black American Music Association. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Bomb Room® #CatchTheseCompliments produced by Blacktop UniverseCity, presented by RamsXor Group LLC, sponsored...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sara Bareilles
Person
Shoshana Bean
Person
Patti Lupone
mommypoppins.com

Los Angeles

It’s that time of the year again: “best of” season! Well, we’re not immune here at Mommy Poppins, and it’s such a delight to highlight fun things to do with kids that have opened this past year, instead of closed. We searched our archives, our memories, your Facebook recommendations, and more to compile this list of the best kid-friendly openings in Los Angeles in 2021. From a massive and amazing new museum to cool places for kids to play or do art—and of course all the new things at our local amusement parks, there have actually been quite a lot of new things to do this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black And Gold#Wedding Party#Hollywood#Tiffany Co#Gay Wedding#Brooks Atkinson#The Hollywood Wedding
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
DesignerzCentral

Jennifer Garner Allegedly Called Jennifer Lopez To Yell At Her Amid Ben Affleck Drama, Latest Rumor Claims

Are Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez cruising for a bruising? One report says the two are fighting over Ben Affleck. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Garner is ready to bear all about her ex-husband. She’s reached her breaking point with Affleck because he’d rather spend time with Lopez instead of his children. Tensions came to a head when Affleck decided to leave Thanksgiving early to spend time with Lopez’s kids.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Reportedly 'Livid' And 'Pissed' At Ben Affleck For Trashing His Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner, Feels 'Dragged' Into Family Drama

Jennifer Lopez was allegedly livid with Ben Affleck, for dissing his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Jennifer Lopez was not pleased after her boyfriend Ben Affleck dissed his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, in his interview with Howard Stern. Apparently, she allegedly felt that she was dragged into their family drama when she and Affleck already agreed to never talk about their personal lives in a private interview.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Halle Berry Says Boyfriend Van Hunt Is The Love Of Her Life

Halle Berry, renowned actress and model, attended the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television Tuesday, where she was given the Career Achievement Award. In her acceptance speech, she mentioned her boyfriend, Van Hunt. Berry started her speech by detailing how her journey in Hollywood has evolved. “When I...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy