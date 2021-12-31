ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING NEWS: BETTY WHITE PASSES AWAY DAYS SHY OF 100TH BIRTHDAY

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entertainment world has lost a treasure. Betty White passed away today at the...

HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
Betty White
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts After Betty White Claims He "Can't Get Over" Her

Watch: Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds After His Major Career News. Ryan Reynolds is speaking out after Betty White publicly addressed his crush on her. As fans may recall, the actor has gushed over his Proposal co-star on a number of occasions since she portrayed his on-screen grandmother in the 2009 film. In fact, back in Jan. 2019, Reynolds took to social media to send his love to White on her 97th birthday. "I don't usually post about ex-girlfriends. But Betty's special," he cheekily wrote on Instagram at the time. "Happy Birthday to the one and only, @bettymwhite."
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Biggest Birthday Wish Is Robert Redford

What do you put on your wish list when you are looking forward to celebrating your 100th birthday? Well, anything you want, in most cases we’d guess! And, Betty White is taking full advantage as she mentioned only one specific birthday wish while discussing her big day with ET. This wish? Robert Redford.
HollywoodLife

Ryan Reynolds Mourns Friend Betty White After Death At 99: ‘The World Looks Different Now’

Thank you for being a friend. Ryan Reynolds mourned the loss of his friend Betty White upon the news of her death at 99, saying “The world looks different now.”. Ryan Reynolds, 45, shared a heartfelt message on Dec. 31 after news his pal Betty White had passed away at 99. The actor tweeted, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”
Glamour

Betty White Has Died at 99 Years Old

Betty White, the legendary actor and comedian, has died just a few weeks ahead of her 100th birthday. White passed away in her home on December 31, according to law enforcement who spoke to TMZ. The actor is likely best known for playing Rose Nylund in the 1985 series The...
DoYouRemember?

We’re Not Surprised: ‘Betty White Was So Nice That She Didn’t Even Need A Bathroom!’ (Exclusive)

With the announcement that Betty White has died at the age of 99, there are going to be a lot of memories shared regarding the television icon. One of them comes from author Jim Colucci, who wrote a book about a favorite TV show — in this case, The Golden Girls — and was aware that by sitting down with one of the stars of said show, you just never knew what to expect. Would they reflect their on-screen personalities? Maybe they’d embrace the cliché and actually be a jerk in real life. Or, as Jim discovered when it came to Betty, she lived up to everything you’ve heard.
WCVB

Betty White: Her life in photos

Betty White, whose television career spanned more than 80 years, has died. She was 99 years old. Look through the slideshow above to see some of the highlights of her decadeslong TV career.
TVLine

Betty White Remembered by Co-Stars, Hollywood Admirers: 'My God, How Bright Heaven Must Be Right Now'

Betty White is being remembered by her friends, costars and Hollywood admirers following her passing at the age of 99. The legendary actress, producer, animal rights activist and all-around sweetheart died Dec. 31, a little more than two weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted...
TODAY.com

See Ryan Reynold’s touching reaction to friend Betty White’s death

Ryan Reynolds is putting the jokes aside to share his sadness over the death of television legend Betty White. After a rep for White confirmed on Friday that the Emmy winner who starred in "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Hot in Cleveland" had died at 99, Reynolds, who played White's grandson in the 2009 comedy "The Proposal," honored White in a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.
WATE

‘I will always love her’: Dolly Parton says of Betty White’s passing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music icon Dolly Parton remarked Saturday on the passing of TV icon Betty White, whose death was announced Friday. “While watching the news last night I learned of Betty White’s passing,” Dolly tweeted. “Betty will live forever not only in this world but the world here after. I will always love her as we all will!”
KNOXVILLE, TN
TMZ.com

Betty White Dead at 99

3:32 PM PT -- Betty's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is drawing a crowd ... and folks are leaving candles, flowers, stuffed animals and other tokens. 12:32 PM PT -- The beginnings of a makeshift memorial outside Betty's house are underway. One fan has already stopped by to...
ABC 15 News

VIDEO: Five things you didn't know about Betty White

There are some thing you may not know about beloved TV actress Betty White. On Friday, Betty White reportedly died at age 99, just days before her 100th birthday. Watch the video in the player above to learn more about Betty White.
