ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Empire Podcast Quentin Tarantino Interview Special

By James White
Empire
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a lovely little treat to bring 2021 to a close (or see 2022 in with a bang): a lengthy interview special in which Chris...

www.empireonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
2dopeboyz.com

RZA & Flatbush Zombies Share “Quentin Tarantino” Single

First connecting for “Plug Addicts,” the Flatbush Zombies and the legendary RZA follow up with their second offering, “Quentin Tarantino.” Produced by RZA and Prince Paul, the track brings back the horrorcore subgenre that RZA and Prince Paul popularized as members of the Gravediggaz in the 90s.
MUSIC
Thomasville Times-Enterprise

BOOKS: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: Quentin Tarantino

In interviews, movie director Quentin Tarantino said he loved reading the novelizations of popular movies as a kid. Granted, many movies have been adapted from bestselling books but there was an era when blockbuster movies were adapted into novels based on the movie. Moviegoers and/or readers could find books based on movies such as the original "Star Wars" trilogy or the early "Rocky" movies, etc.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Empire

A Very Christmassy Empire Podcast Part Two Ft. Julia Ducournau And Adam McKay

Merry Christmas, listeners! Here, on this most festive of days, is the second part of our bumper-sized Christmas podcast that totally isn't a regular podcast, no sir. In this edition, you'll have Sophie Butcher (making her pod interview debut!) talking to the brilliant French director Julia Ducournau about Titane, and Chris Hewitt having a natter with Adam McKay about his new movie, Don't Look Up.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hewitt
Person
Quentin Tarantino
openculture.com

A Deep Study of the Opening Scene of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds

Quentin Tarantino loves a cat-and-mouse scene, when forces of power and potential violence enter rooms, commandeer them, and play with their hapless victims. Think of Samuel L. Jackson’s Jules taking care of two hapless, out of their depth frat boy dope dealers—all the while helping himself to their Kahuna burger—in Pulp Fiction. Terrifying, hilarious, and electrifying: it has become one of his hallmarks. By the time of 2009’s Inglourious Basterds, he had perfected it so much that he devotes the film’s opening 20 minutes to one suspense-filled meeting between an unctuous Nazi and a French farmer, who is trying to hide a Jewish family under his floorboards.
MOVIES
Screendaily

The Screen Podcast: our verdict on the Oscar shortlists, ‘Flee’ director interview

The latest episode of our monthly podcast sees Screen International editor Matt Mueller, Americas editor Jeremy Kay and awards/box office editor Charles Gant assess this year’s Oscar shortlists. The Screen trio discuss the 15-strong shortlists for the Oscar international feature and documentary feature categories announced on December 21, looking...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Top Five Villains From Quentin Tarantino Films

There’s no shortage of great characters in the world of Quentin Tarantino films. The legendary director is set to officially drive off into the sunset with his tenth and final movie, but until the last chapter in the Tarantino universe is released, we’ll always have the last nine films that have shaped the filmmaker’s career. This list focuses on the villains that have carved a memorable path in one of Tarantino’s nine films. However, the article will only focus on movies that were both written and directed by Tarantino, so while True Romance and Natural Born Killers are the definition of entertainment, neither of those films are eligible for this list.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empire Podcast#Planetradio
Empire

A Very Christmassy Empire Podcast Part One Ft. Rhys Ifans And Tom Hollander

Ho-ho-ho, folks! The Empire Podcast team may be on a Christmas break, but that hasn't stopped the elves in our workshop from bringing you a couple of last blasts of podcast goodness just (about) in time for the big day. This week's absolutely-not-official-no-sir episode of the Empire Podcast sees Chris Hewitt, Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and Ben Travis don virtual terrible jumpers for a bumper edition of festive film-related fun. First, they answer a bunch of listener questions about Christmas movies, then they discuss a ton of movie news. And, surprisingly, there's much to talk about, including trailers galore and the box office of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and its implications for the future of film.
TV & VIDEOS
No Treble

Best of 2021: The Top 10 Bass Player Interviews and Podcasts

1. Groove – Episode #84: John Myung. One of the bass players that I really wanted to speak with when we first decided to launch Groove – The No Treble Podcast over seven years ago was Dream Theater’s John Myung. Today’s the day! Enjoy the conversation...
MUSIC
ArchDaily

The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Steven Ehrlich

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions. A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitysteve.com

Podcast #267 – Interview with Shayne Lamas, the Winner of Matt Grant’s “Bachelor” Season (Part 1)

A podcast so good, I split it up into two parts. Ok, well that’s part of the reason. The other reason being it’s a busy weekend and it’ll be tough for me to get another guest next week. So here we are, the winner of Matt Grant’s season of the “Bachelor,” Shayne Lamas is a first time guest and she doesn’t disappoint. Like, at all. Part 1 is all about her time on Matt’s season to how she got cast, what TV role she was up for at the time, how she felt during her season, why they only lasted 2 months, and much, much more. It’s really refreshing speaking to contestants so far out of contract because they have no filter. Shayne has zero ties to this show anymore, nor does she want to be on any future show involving them. And those are usually the best guests. While she is very candid this week, Part 2 next week is a deep dive into her life post-Bachelor which, if you already know, is pretty nuts. A Vegas wedding to a guy she met 8 hrs earlier who turned out to be one of the more famous and controversial bloggers at the time. But I suggest listening to Part 1 before Part 2 next week to get an idea who Shayne is, since I’m guessing a lot of fans aren’t familiar with her. You will be after these next two podcasts. But up first, Part 1. Get ready…
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy