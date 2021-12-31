ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Afghan president says had no choice but to flee Kabul

By Associated Press
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfghanistan’s former president said he had no choice but to abruptly leave Kabul as the Taliban closed in and denied an agreement was in the works for a peaceful takeover, disputing the accounts of former Afghan and U.S. officials. Former President Ashraf Ghani said in a BBC interview...

AFP

Taliban chief orders fighters not to 'punish' former regime members

The Taliban's supreme leader has ordered fighters not to punish members of Afghanistan's former regime for past "crimes", days after a video of an army commander being beaten went viral on social media. On Wednesday, the group said the fighter seen repeatedly slapping an ex-army commander in a widely shared video would be disciplined.
leeclarion.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
Telegraph

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani says he fled because security were 'not capable' of protecting him

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has offered to take a lie detector test to disprove allegations he took money out of the country as it fell to the Taliban. Reports emerged in the summer that the ex-leader fled Kabul with millions of dollars, with Russian state media alleging that he had to leave some money behind because it would not all fit in his helicopter.
The Independent

Former military chief Carter: No ‘true understanding’ of politics in Afghanistan

The former head of the British armed forces admitted that no one had a “true understanding” of the political situation in Afghanistan which resulted in the Taliban sweeping back into power.General Sir Nick Carter said the chaotic scenes as Afghanistan fell to the Taliban and an emergency evacuation was launched from Kabul airport were “shocking”.He said it was “probably still true” that the majority of Afghans would not support the Taliban regime.Asked whether he had been too positive about the Afghan government’s ability to resist the Taliban, Gen Carter – who was chief of the defence staff until the end...
Bismillah Khan
Bashar Al Assad
Abdullah Abdullah
Sebastian Kurz
Osama Bin Laden
Hamid Karzai
Ashraf Ghani
dallassun.com

Former Afghan President Ghani listed among 'most corrupt' people of 2021 by OCCRP

Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], December 29 (ANI): Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has been named as one of the most corrupt officials of the year by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit investigative news reporting platform for independent media outlets around the world. The list was...
BBC

Ashraf Ghani: Ex-Afghan president describes moment he fled the Taliban

Afghanistan's former president has defended his decision to flee the country as the Taliban closed in earlier this year, saying he did it to prevent the destruction of Kabul. The Taliban seized power in August after taking control of the capital. Ashraf Ghani revealed that when he woke up on...
dallassun.com

US should not interfere in Afghan affairs, says Taliban leader

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 26 (ANI): Senior member of Taliban-appointed Afghanistan government on Sunday warned the United States not to interfere in the country's internal affairs, stating that "it is an independent country and it is making decisions independently."Tolo News reported that the deputy minister of foreign affairs for political affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai pointed out the withdrawal of US forces from Bagram Airfield in August and said that "American soldiers fled from Afghanistan in the dark of the night."He said that the country is independent now and that the last four months have been the first time in four decades for Afghanistan in which Afghans are making their decisions independently, as per the local media outlet.
WLNS

Taliban-run government dissolves Afghan election commissions

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban dissolved Afghanistan’s two election commissions as well as the state ministries for peace and parliamentarian affairs, an official said Sunday. Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run government, said the country’s Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaint Commission have been dissolved. He called them “unnecessary institutes for the current […]
kion546.com

Afghanistan’s first president wants the world to work with the Taliban

Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai believes it is now time for the international community to work with the Taliban to prevent millions of people from starving to death. In an exclusive interview with CNN’s Becky Anderson, Karzai said the international community needs to prioritize getting much needed aid to Afghans...
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
Afghanistan
dallassun.com

Taliban were invited into Kabul, says former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 (ANI): In a surprising shift in the popular narrative, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has said that the Taliban was invited to Kabul before the takeover of the country's capital city on August 15. Karzai revealed that he had invited the Taliban, who had agreed to...
WORLD
