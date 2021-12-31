ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts vs. Raiders: NFL experts make Week 17 picks

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VobCV_0da3M0Tv00

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) are set to face off in a crucial Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday.

The Colts find themselves with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win while the Raiders are fighting for the final wild-card seed in the AFC playoff picture.

Even though Indy is still in wait-and-see mode when it comes to the status of quarterback Carson Wentz, they are still strong favorites in the eyes of Vegas.

Now, it’s time to take a look at what the experts around the league think of this matchup:

Expert Pick Score (if applicable)

Nate Davis (USA TODAY) Colts 27-23

Mike Jones (USA TODAY) Raiders 24-22

Jarrett Bell (USA TODAY) Colts 29-23

Mike Clay (ESPN) Colts N/A

Gregg Rosenthall (NFL Network) Colts 23-17

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Colts 27-20

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Colts 26-24

Marcus Mosher (Raiders Wire) TBD TBD

Jess Root (Sportsbook Wire) Colts N/A

Cam DaSilva (Sportsbook Wire) Colts N/A

Bleacher Report Colts 23-20

The Colts are favored in this game and even though Wentz is optimistically expected to clear the protocols, some of these picks might change if he doesn’t play.

Regardless, the Colts are seen as pretty strong favorites for this game. As of this writing, 84% of analysts over at Tallysight are choosing the Colts to win this game.

It should be an interesting weekend, but the Colts are expected to finish off their home regular season with a playoff-clinching win in the eyes of the experts.

Comments / 10

Related
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
Paradise Post

Photos: Ex-Raiders star Khalil Mack selling San Ramon mansion for $2.9 million

Former Oakland Raiders star linebacker Khalil Mack is selling his San Ramon, Calif. mansion for $2,888,888, reports Realtor.com. Mack, a former 2014 first-round pick for the Raiders, has spent the past three seasons playing for the Chicago Bears. He’s parting with a 3,641 square foot, four-bedroom, five-bath home in the...
SAN RAMON, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction and Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders head to the Crossroads of America on Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts and to keep their playoff chances alive for one more week. The Raiders (8-7) are in full-on survival mode with two games left in their whirlwind season. A loss essentially eliminates them from playoff contention, but winning out against the Colts and Chargers assures them a spot in the postseason. Las Vegas has won its last two contests against backup quarterbacks to revive their playoff hopes and may face another for a third straight week should Carson Wentz not be available on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Colts News

The Indianapolis Colts may not have control of the AFC South title race, but they’ll still make the playoffs if they win out. And they just got a big boost on offense in pursuit of that goal. On Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed that wide receiver Parris Campbell...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#American Football#Afc#Indy#Espn#Cbs Sports#Tallysight
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts activate Carson Wentz among slew of roster moves

The Indianapolis Colts made a slew of roster moves ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced Saturday. A mix between activations from the COVID-19 list and call-ups from the practice squad, the Colts made a handful of roster moves. In the case of Carson Wentz, he is not fully out of the woods yet.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Make New Decision On QB Carson Wentz

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately for Wentz, the NFL changed its health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Since the NFL has changed its quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those who test positive, Wentz is eligible to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders Week 17 playoff elimination scenarios

Losing five of six games put the Raiders in a tough spot. But not an impossible one. In fact, with their wins the past couple weeks, they put themselves in position to make the playoffs should they win out. But it’s looking like even a single loss could end things for them.
NFL
NESN

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The AFC playoff picture could get murkier before it gets clearer, and the Las Vegas Raiders matchup against the Indianapolis Colts could make things even messier. The Raiders are on the outside looking in, while the Colts control their destiny over the final two weeks of the season. It’s a virtual must-win for the Raiders, who could improve their win streak to three straight.
NFL
ESPN

The final, beautiful goodbye of NFL legend John Madden

ON CHRISTMAS DAY, John Madden gathered his close family members and friends around his TV at 2 p.m. A documentary about him and his tall-tale life, "All Madden," was airing on Fox, and he wanted to watch it with the people he loved the most. Many of the people in...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy