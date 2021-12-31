4 Raiders the Colts must game plan for in Week 17

For the fourth year in a row, the Indianapolis Colts will face off against the Las Vegas Raiders. This year, the stakes are much higher than years past with both teams trying to seal their spot in the postseason.

With a win, the Colts can clinch a playoff berth and win their fourth consecutive game. To do that, they will have to stop a Vegas squad that has overcome adversity at every turn this season.

Here are four Raiders the Colts must game plan for in Week 17:

1

LB Denzel Perryman

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As one of the leaders of this defense, Perryman is a tackling machine and can be a huge threat to an opposing team’s rushing game. With over 130 tackles on the year, he is a monster in the middle of the field that must be accounted for.

If the Colts want Jonathan Taylor to find success on the ground yet again this week, they will need to cook up a blocking scheme for Perryman. He can be exploited in pass coverage, so expect some two-back sets with Nyheim Hines and Taylor on Sunday to draw some attention away from the league’s leading rusher.

2

WR Hunter Renfrow

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

When Henry Ruggs III was arrested earlier this season, many thought the Raiders passing attack would take a hit. However, Renfrow has emerged as the No. 1 target in Las Vegas with 949 yards on the year.

The Raiders love to target the third-year receiver is used heavily on third down and in the red zone. It should be a fun battle between him and Kenny Moore come Sunday, with both speedsters battling it out in the slot.

3

DE Maxx Crosby

AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

As one of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL, Crosby has put together an impressive 2021 campaign with six sacks on the year. If the Colts want to keep a clean pocket for Carson Wentz (or whoever is under center) then stopping Crosby around the edge will be crucial.

With Eric Fisher now questionable for Sunday’s matchup, that puts an even bigger emphasis on the need for solid protection. It will be up to Julién Davenport to protect the quarterback’s blindside if the Colts are thin at left tackle.

4

QB Derek Carr

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Carr is quietly having the best season of his career, despite the rumors that Las Vegas may be moving off their veteran quarterback. His 4,363 yards on the year is third among all QBs across the NFL.

Losing his top receiver earlier in the season and dealing with injuries to tight end Darren Waller has forced Carr to adapt and it has worked in his favor. He has been more accurate, garnering a 68.7% completion percentage, which is also top five in the league.

To slow down the gunslinger, Indy will have to provide pressure early and often. Look for Deforest Buckner to have a multi-sack performance in this game as he continues to come off the edge and have success.