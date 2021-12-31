Colts place Pro Bowl LS Luke Rhodes on COVID-19 list

The Indianapolis Colts placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Even with the new protocols in place from the league, it’s unlikely Rhodes will be able to clear in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, one where the Colts can clinch a playoff berth if they win.

With Rhodes expected to miss the game, the Colts signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad and released defensive end Da’Shawn Hand from the practice squad.

Rhodes, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season, is a key part of the special teams unit. Now, the Colts are likely going to have to lean on Nelson to be mistake-free against the Raiders.