ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts place Pro Bowl LS Luke Rhodes on COVID-19 list

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gsHJ3_0da3LsaL00

The Indianapolis Colts placed long snapper Luke Rhodes on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

Even with the new protocols in place from the league, it’s unlikely Rhodes will be able to clear in time for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, one where the Colts can clinch a playoff berth if they win.

With Rhodes expected to miss the game, the Colts signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to the practice squad and released defensive end Da’Shawn Hand from the practice squad.

Rhodes, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season, is a key part of the special teams unit. Now, the Colts are likely going to have to lean on Nelson to be mistake-free against the Raiders.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Philip Rivers was on Christmas vacation when Colts called

While the Indianapolis Colts were mapping out their scenarios when it comes to the quarterback position, their former starter in Philip Rivers became an option. With Carson Wentz testing positive for COVID-19 and being out for five days at a minimum, head coach Frank Reich reached out to Rivers about the situation. The 40-year-old quarterback was on Christmas vacation with his family.
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Released Former Alabama Star On Friday

The Indianapolis Colts have already made a plethora of roster moves this week, including activating linebacker Darius Leonard and offensive guard Quenton Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Colts announced a couple of new moves. For starters, they signed long snapper Kyle Nelson to their practice squad. They...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Nelson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Raiders: NFL experts make Week 17 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) are set to face off in a crucial Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The Colts find themselves with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win while the Raiders are fighting for the final wild-card seed in the AFC playoff picture.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Colts News

The Indianapolis Colts may not have control of the AFC South title race, but they’ll still make the playoffs if they win out. And they just got a big boost on offense in pursuit of that goal. On Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed that wide receiver Parris Campbell...
NFL
FanSided

4 reasons the Raiders will beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and here are four reasons why they will come away with the victory. There may not be a plethora of ways to overcome a challenge as difficult as the Indianapolis Colts. However, the Las Vegas Raiders must figure out a way to carve out a victory in a matchup that could make or break their challenging 2021 season.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts Prediction and Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders head to the Crossroads of America on Sunday to take on the Indianapolis Colts and to keep their playoff chances alive for one more week. The Raiders (8-7) are in full-on survival mode with two games left in their whirlwind season. A loss essentially eliminates them from playoff contention, but winning out against the Colts and Chargers assures them a spot in the postseason. Las Vegas has won its last two contests against backup quarterbacks to revive their playoff hopes and may face another for a third straight week should Carson Wentz not be available on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#The Las Vegas Raiders
The Spun

Colts Make New Decision On QB Carson Wentz

Earlier this week, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Fortunately for Wentz, the NFL changed its health and safety protocols on Tuesday. Since the NFL has changed its quarantine time from 10 days to five days for those who test positive, Wentz is eligible to...
NFL
The Spun

Indianapolis Colts Announce Major Thursday Roster News

Carson Wentz’s status for Sunday’s game is still up in the air, but it appears the Indianapolis Colts will have most of their key players available against the Las Vegas Raiders. On Thursday, the Colts officially activated linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

1 ruled out, 4 questionable in Colts vs. Raiders

The Indianapolis Colts (9-6) and Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) released their final injury reports on Friday ahead of the Week 17 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both injury reports were relatively clean. Only one player was ruled out from the Colts’ side while three were listed as questionable. One of them is a true game-time decision.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Cardinals: 5 things to watch in Week 16

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to ride their momentum from their win over the New England Patriots into their Christmas Day matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. The two franchises are heading in two different directions in December. Indianapolis has climbed out of their slow start to the season and has put themselves in prime position for a spot in the playoffs. They still have a small chance of winning the AFC South if the Tennessee Titans continue to lose.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

58K+
Followers
108K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy