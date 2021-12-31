Health Experts Warn Against New Year's Eve Celebrations

The omicron variant surge is sweeping the country, and many may be wondering how to approach New Year’s Eve celebrations. University of San Francisco infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joined Melanie to answer some questions.
The nation’s leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci OK’d small, at-home New Year’s Eve gatherings among vaccinated and boosted individuals on Wednesday, but he urged Americans to cancel plans to attend larger parties as conditions become more grim amid the omicron variant. [. SEE:. The Latest...
The U.S. reported a new daily record for COVID-19 cases, even as CDC guidelines on quarantining after a positive test were eased this week, recommending five days isolation, instead of then the previous ten-day recommendation. Dr. James McDeavitt is executive vice president and dean of clinical affairs at Baylor College...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With COVID-19 cases spiking after the holidays and New Year’s Eve on its way, many are having to make tough decisions when it comes to ringing in the new year. Some healthcare professionals say celebrating is possible if you weigh the risks and take the proper safetyprecautions. “My recommendation for […]
