The year of 2021 in hockey was weird. At first there were no fans and a shortened season, then there was hope, and now no one knows what’s going on again. It’s impossible to predict tomorrow, not to mention what 2022 will be like in the NHL. The players won’t go to the Olympics, but they plan to have the All-Star Game. Nobody knows what the schedule looks like in February.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO